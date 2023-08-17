Bears add yet another veteran linebacker

For the second time this week, the Bears used their high waiver priority to claim a veteran linebacker.

Thursday, they claimed Davion Taylor, a third-round pick by the Eagles out of Colorado in 2020. The 25-year-old Taylor started seven times between 2020-21 and spent last season on the NFC champion’s practice squad.

To made room, the Bears waived the injured linebacker Buddy Johnson.

On Monday, the they added linebacker Mykal Walker, a former fourth-round pick who had 109 tackles for the Falcons last year.

The Bears spent big on two linebackers this offseason. Tremaine Edmunds hasn’t practiced since Aug. 2, though head coach Matt Eberflus said his availability for Week 1 isn’t in question. Strong-side linebacker Jack Sanborn missed practices earlier in camp after sitting out the spring while recovering from an ankle injury.

The Bears are taking advantage of their waiver wire position; by virtue of having the worst record in the NFL last year, they have first choice of any player put on the wire.

