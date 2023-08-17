Cody Whitehair hurt during Bears practice

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Bears center Cody Whitehair appeared to injure his right hand early in Thursday’s practice against the Colts. He left the field and returned, but didn’t participate any further. With backup center Lucas Patrick still out, Doug Kramer figures to get most of the snaps Saturday.

The Hinsdale Central and U of I alum was a sixth-round pick last season but spent his rookie year on injured reserve.

“Kramer does a nice job,” head coach Matt Eberflus said. “Kramer sets the protections. He sets the calls in the run game. Uber-smart. He’s quick, athletic.”

This and that

• Rookie Tyler Scott did not practice because of an injury apparently suffered Wednesday. Fellow receiver Chase Claypool, running back Trestan Ebner, cornerback Josh Blackwell and linebacker DeMarquis Gates were among those who sat out with injuries.

• Colts defensive end Kwity Paye, a Michigan alum, said he took pride in chasing down Bears quarterback Justin Fields, a graduate of rival Ohio State, on Wednesday.

“Go Blue, all the way,” he said.

• Jeff Teague, the 14-year NBA veteran who became a podcaster in retirement, watched from the sideline. He’s an Indianapolis native.

• Running back Jonathan Taylor, who is in a contract dispute with the Colts, remained absent Thursday. He left town Wednesday because of a personal matter the team approved.

