Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Fields notes: Defense ‘definitely won the day’ in Bears’ most intense practice to date

In the Bears’ extended 11-on-11 drill toward the end of practice, Fields ran three sets of three plays. The Bears didn’t gain a first down.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Bears quarterback Justin Fields throws a pass Tuesday.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Tracking Bears quarterback Justin Fields during training camp practices:

The Bears’ longest and most intense practice of the season was not a good one for the offense. At one point, three out of four consecutive offensive plays were interceptions that landed in the arms of Bears defenders after hitting an offensive player in the hands. Two were Fields’ throws, and one was his fault — a high crossing route to Chase Claypool. Fields also threw an interception to Kyler Gordon along the right sideline. The other pass hit tight end Robert Tonyan in both hands and popped in the air.

“[The defense] definitely won the day,” Fields said.

His two-minute drill was better: Fields was 6-for-9, with three completions to tight end Cole Kmet for 28 yards, and the Bears kicked a field goal before time expired.

