Bears get visit from Michael Jordan’s trainer

Tim Grover, who famously trained Michael Jordan and other prominent athletes, met with the Bears after Tuesday’s practice. Darnell Mooney was part of a group of four players who huddled with Grover, who challenged them to be “legendary.”

Bears receiver Mooney was tickled; he’s a fan of Grover’s books.

“I want to work with him …” he said Wednesday. “He’s a guy that when he’s speaking — at all times — you have to dial in and just take it in and literally do that. Do that because he had so many special guys that have been great and championships and all that.”

• Bears matriarch Virginia McCaskey, who turned 100 in January, visited Halas Hall. She met with head coach Matt Eberflus and his wife Kelly, as well as new president/CEO Kevin Warren, inside the building overlooking two practice fields.

Coach Eberflus and his wife Kelly visited with Virginia Halas McCaskey before practice today. pic.twitter.com/GdvB0mmW8N — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 2, 2023

• Slot cornerback Kyler Gordon was dynamic; in an an 11-on-11 drill, he intercepted a pass, blew up a running play and recorded a sack.

“He’s super quick and he’s also super strong,” Mooney said.

