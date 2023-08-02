The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears get visit from Michael Jordan’s trainer

Tim Grover, who famously trained Michael Jordan and other prominent athletes, met with the Bears after Tuesday’s practice. Darnell Mooney was part of a group of four players who huddled with Grover, who challenged them to be “legendary.”

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears get visit from Michael Jordan’s trainer
BEARS_080223_54.JPG

Receivers DJ Moore and Darnell Mooney chat Tuesday.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Tim Grover, who famously trained Michael Jordan and other prominent athletes, met with the Bears after Tuesday’s practice. Darnell Mooney was part of a group of four players who huddled with Grover, who challenged them to be “legendary.”

Bears receiver Mooney was tickled; he’s a fan of Grover’s books.

“I want to work with him …” he said Wednesday. “He’s a guy that when he’s speaking — at all times — you have to dial in and just take it in and literally do that. Do that because he had so many special guys that have been great and championships and all that.”

This and that

• Bears matriarch Virginia McCaskey, who turned 100 in January, visited Halas Hall. She met with head coach Matt Eberflus and his wife Kelly, as well as new president/CEO Kevin Warren, inside the building overlooking two practice fields.

• Slot cornerback Kyler Gordon was dynamic; in an an 11-on-11 drill, he intercepted a pass, blew up a running play and recorded a sack.  

“He’s super quick and he’s also super strong,” Mooney said.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Justin Fields keeps the faith that iron sharpens iron
Bears WR Chase Claypool a ‘hothead’ in intense practice
Bears injury report: Teven Jenkins leaves practice
Bears’ Luke Getsy defends Nathaniel Hackett after Sean Payton’s shots
Fields notes: Defense ‘definitely won the day’ in Bears’ most intense practice to date
Bears OC Luke Getsy unfazed by rough days: ‘We don’t play touch football, so I’m OK’
The Latest
Participants face off during a drill session hosted by German Bundesliga soccer team Borussia Dortmund with migrants and local youth at the soccer cage in Humboldt Park in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
News
Immigrant and local youth train with World Cup winner Borussia Dortmund: ‘It’s all about becoming Chicagoans’
Dozens of kids from an independent immigrant shelter and others in transitional housing trained with coaches from the German professional soccer team as a way of fostering community.
By Michael Loria
 
Chicago Bears Offseason Workout
Bears
Justin Fields keeps the faith that iron sharpens iron
The Bears’ defense won the day Wednesday, but Fields gave credit where it was due and remained confident the offense would respond. “They’re tough. They create a great challenge for us every day, but you gotta believe that’s making us stronger and better.”
By Mark Potash
 
Rust on the overhead beams at the Pritzker Pavilion on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at Millennium Park in Chicago.
City Hall
Overhead beams at Millennium Park’s Pritzker Pavilion are severely rusted. Eyesore or safety concern?
“While this iconic structure remains structurally sound and safe, aesthetic improvements are needed to the coating,” the city said.
By Fran Spielman
 
Chicago police officer Clifton Lewis
Crime
Alleged shooter in 2011 Chicago cop killing seeks new judge to rule on motion for a new trial
Alexander Villa, awaiting sentencing after a 2019 trial verdict, has said police and prosecutors hid evidence from his lawyers.
By Andy Grimm
 
Former U.S. President Donald Trump enters Erie Insurance Arena for a political rally while campaigning for the GOP nomination in the 2024 election on July 29, 2023 in Erie, Pennsylvania. President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Delaware. | Jeff Swensen/Getty Images; AP Photo/Julio Cortez
Columnists
Trump, Hunter Biden cases raise questions about justice
In both of these cases, the charges and penalties are not reliable indicators of what justice requires. It’s a distinction that members of both parties should keep in mind.
By Jacob Sullum
 