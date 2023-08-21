The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 21, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Ex-Bears star Steve McMichael awaits word on Hall of Fame advancement Tuesday

The seniors committee will choose up to three finalists to send to the voters.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Ex-Bears star Steve McMichael awaits word on Hall of Fame advancement Tuesday
A photo of Bears great Steve McMichael signing autographs in 2019.

McMichael was All-Pro twice and second-team All-Pro twice.

Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times

Bears great Steve McMichael will find out Tuesday whether he advances in consideration for the 2024 Hall of Fame class. McMichael, a two-time All-Pro defensive tackle, is one of 12 finalists to earn a nomination through the senior committee.

The committee evaluates players who finished their career no later than 1998 and can send up to three to the electors. That vote is held leading up to the Super Bowl, and the enshrinement would be in August.

“I’m feeling so [expletive] excited,” his wife Misty told the Sun-Times on Monday.

McMichael’s health has deteriorated over the last two years because of ALS, and Misty said his hope of making the Hall of Fame has inspired him to keep fighting to stay alive.

While there is no certainty, it’s highly likely the players chosen by the senior committee will be inducted. All three players recommended by the senior committee last year were voted into the Hall of Fame.

The seniors committee initially narrowed the field to 31 in mid-July, then cut it to 12 a few weeks later. Along with McMichael, longtime Packers wide receiver Sterling Sharpe and former MVP quarterback Ken Anderson are among those hoping to advance.

Known as “Mongo,” he was a star on the Bears’ 1985 championship team. McMichael played 15 seasons in the NFL, including 1981 through ’93 with the Bears. In addition to his All-Pro selections, he was second-team All-Pro twice and made the Pro Bowl twice. In franchise history, he is second only to Richard Dent in sacks at 92 ½ and is third all-time in tackles with 814.

