The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears releasing QB P.J. Walker

Unless the Bears make an addition, rookie Tyson Bagent is in line to be Fields’ backup.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears releasing QB P.J. Walker
BEARS_082723_56.jpg

P.J. Walker played the fourth quarter Saturday.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Bears are releasing quarterback P.J. Walker on Sunday, a source confirmed Sunday.

The move ends a brief — and expensive — relationship between the two sides. The Bears signed Walker to a two-year, $4 million deal to back up quarterback Justin Fields in March. Walker had $2 million guaranteed, a fact that seemed to cement his place on the team despite his struggles all throughout training camp.

Instead, though, the Bears decided to cut Walker. Unless the Bears make an addition, rookie Tyson Bagent is in line to be Fields’ backup. Bagent is an undrafted rookie from Div. II Shepherd University. The Bears have been impressed by his play all summer, bringing him in off the bench second behind Fields in Saturday’s 24-21 loss to the Bills at Soldier Field.

Walker admitted after Saturday’s game that he hadn’t played as well as he’d hoped.

“I’ve done everything I can to help everyone in the room,’’ Walker said. ‘‘For me, it’s not about just whether I make this team. There are a whole lot of teams out there.’’

Walker finished the preseason with a 55.7 passer rating, helped by his Saturday performance in the fourth quarter — against Bills players likely to be cut — in which he went 6-for-11 for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Bagent’s passer rating fell to 67.6, but he had ratings over 97 in each of his first two preseason games.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Picking the Bears’ 53-man roster — and ranking each position group
Halas Intrigue, Episode 295: On Fields and trades
After ho-hum preseason finale, Bears quarterback Justin Fields says he’s ready for Week 1
Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson’s preseason ‘could’ve been a lot better,’ but he’s ready now
Packers head to Soldier Field after getting 19-15 victory over Seahawks
Bears’ offense exits preseason with a whimper
The Latest
A 36-year-old man was killed in a South Shore shooting Saturday afternoon, police said.
Crime
Boy, 14, wounded in car-to-car shooting in Brighton Park
The boy was shot in the chest and was listed in good condition at Stroger Hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Trainers Raul Roa, left, and Nadalyn Firenz work with Favory VI Bellanna V at Tempel Farms in Old Mill Creek.
Suburban Chicago
Tempel Lipizzans is ending after 65-year run
There are only three classical dressage performances left with the Lipizzan breed at the Old Mill Creek horse farm.
By Mick Zawislak | Daily Herald
 
Athletics_White_Sox_Baseball.jpg
White Sox
Yoan Moncada’s four-hit day evidence that he’s feeling good again
He’s hitting .339/.369/.565 over his last 17 games, and he said this is the best he has felt physically since before the World Baseball Classic in spring.
By James Fegan
 
Chicaco Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a fielder’s choice hit by Jeimer Candelario against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.
Cubs
‘Playing free’: Seiya Suzuki’s reset helping to power Cubs offense
Suzuki hit two doubles and drew two walks in the Cubs’ 10-1 win Sunday against the Pirates.
By Maddie Lee
 
A man is headed to prison for sexually assaulting a child.
Crime
Chicago man charged with road-rage shooting in Elmhurst
Gregory Johnson, 42, of Austin, who prosecutors say has multiple felony convictions, was denied bail on Sunday. He allegedly fired multiple shots at a vehicle. No one was hurt.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 