The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 28, 2023
Bears transaction tracker: Who’s getting cut?

Here’s who the Bears are cutting before Tuesday’s 3 p.m. deadline;

By  Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser
   
BEARS_031723_71.JPG

The Bears cut quarterback P.J. Walker on Sunday.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Tracking the Bears’ cuts before Tuesday’s 3 p.m. deadline:

Monday

11:10 a.m.: The Bears are cutting receiver Daurice Fountain, a source confirmed. He led the Bears in both catches and receiving yards this preseason with seven and 116, respectively.

11:40 a.m.: The Bears are waiving offensive lineman Robert Haskins, a source said.

Sunday

6:55 p.m.: Tackle Gabe Houy was waived with an injury designation. He was carted off the field Saturday with a right leg injury Saturday.

6:45 p.m.: The Bears waived guard Alex Leatherwood, a former Raiders first-round pick whom they claimed just a year ago. The Bears owe Leatherwood $4.59 million unless he gets claimed — and that’s unlikely. The Raiders’ No. 17 pick in 2021, Leatherwood never helped the Bears. He got mononucleosis shortly after the Bears claimed him on waivers and played only 32 snaps off the bench last year.

6:15 p.m.:  The Bears released P.J. Walker, who was given a two-year, $4 million in contract in March to be the team’s second-string quarterback and a veteran sounding board for starter Justin Fields. Walker struggled during training camp, both in practices and games. Walker finished the preseason with a 55.7 passer rating after going 6-for-11 for 71 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Bills third- and fourth-stringers.

Rookie Tyson Bagent is in line to be the Bears’ second stringer.

Friday

2 p.m.: The Bears put receiver Dante Pettis on injured reserve, ending his season. Pettis was put on the reserve/non-football injury list to start camp but was activated Aug. 9. He played in the team’s second exhibition game, against the Colts, but was hurt during it and didn’t practice last week.

