Bears to seek upgrades at ‘several positions’ starting Wednesday

After trimming their roster to 53 players Tuesday, the Bears planned to stay up late doing their homework.

By virtue of having the worst record in the NFL last season, the Bears are set to have the No. 1 pick on the waiver wire Wednesday.

“It’s good to go first,” head coach Matt Eberflus said.

The Bears have “several positions” where they’re considering upgrades, Eberflus said.

They could look to pad their injury-riddled offensive line, whether it’s in the interior or a swing tackle they prefer over Larry Borom. They traded for center/guard Dan Feeney late Monday; his addition on the 53-man roster is pending a physical.

Eberflus hinted Tuesday the Bears were interested in adding a veteran quarterback to join starter Justin Fields and rookie Tyson Bagent, be it via waivers or free agency. They could also seek help at edge rusher, where they’re still looking to improve off the NFL’s worst sack total last year, and at backup safety.

The Bears’ cut day was as straightforward as it has been in a decade.

Their skill position player lineup — running backs Khalil Herbert, D’Onta Foreman, Roschon Johnson, Travis Homer and Khari Blasingame; receivers DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool, Equanimeous St. Brown, Tyler Scott and Velus Jones; and tight ends Cole Kmet, Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis — had been telegraphed for weeks.

Keeping center Doug Kramer, a Hinsdale Central and U of I alum, alongside backups Lucas Patrick, Ja’Tyre Carter, Feeney and Borom was somewhat surprising. So was keeping A.J. Thomas as the fourth safety.

The Bears kept five edge rushers: starters Yannick Ngakoue and DeMarcus Walker and backups Dominique Robinson, Terrell Lewis and Rasheem Green. Linebacker Mykal Walker was cut despite having 107 tackles for the Falcons last year.

The Bears waived two of their own 2020 draft picks, convinced that the proven performance escalators that tripled their salaries in 2023 didn’t match their upside. Edge rusher Trevis Gipson, whose agent was granted permission to seek a trade, and cornerback Kindle Vildor were both set to make $2.7 million. Gipson, who had seven sacks two years ago, said on social media that Chicago would “forever have a spot in my heart.”

