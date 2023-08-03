Source: Bears splurge for pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue

After months of being questioned about the Bears being light on pass rushers, general manager Ryan Poles finally delivered an answer Thursday.

The Bears agreed to a deal with former Pro Bowl defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, a source said. NFL Network reported it’s a one-year, $10.5 million contract, which would make him the fifth-highest paid player on the roster this season.

Ngakoue, 28, has averaged more than nine sacks per season over his career and had 9 1/2 for the Colts last season. Rookie safety Jaquan Brisker led the Bears with four sacks last season, and none of their defensive ends had more than three.

Pass rush has long been a concern for the Bears as Poles remodeled the roster. They were last in the NFL with 20 sacks last season and hadn’t done much to change that. Their biggest addition was DeMarcus Walker on a three-year, $21 million deal, which Walker earned after a career-high seven sacks last season.

The Bears were set to go into the season with Walker and Trevis Gipson as their top defensive ends. Gipson has 10 sacks in 40 career games.

