The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 3, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Source: Bears splurge for pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue

The team was set to go into the season with DeMarcus Walker and Trevis Gipson as its top defensive ends, but has added a player more accomplished than either of them.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Source: Bears splurge for pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue
A photo of new Bears defensive end Yannick Ngakoue when he played against them as a member of the Jaguars in 2020.

Ngakoue faced the Bears in Jacksonville in 2016.

AP Photos

After months of being questioned about the Bears being light on pass rushers, general manager Ryan Poles finally delivered an answer Thursday.

The Bears agreed to a deal with former Pro Bowl defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, a source said. NFL Network reported it’s a one-year, $10.5 million contract, which would make him the fifth-highest paid player on the roster this season.

Ngakoue, 28, has averaged more than nine sacks per season over his career and had 9 1/2 for the Colts last season. Rookie safety Jaquan Brisker led the Bears with four sacks last season, and none of their defensive ends had more than three.

Pass rush has long been a concern for the Bears as Poles remodeled the roster. They were last in the NFL with 20 sacks last season and hadn’t done much to change that. Their biggest addition was DeMarcus Walker on a three-year, $21 million deal, which Walker earned after a career-high seven sacks last season.

The Bears were set to go into the season with Walker and Trevis Gipson as their top defensive ends. Gipson has 10 sacks in 40 career games.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Rookie report: Analyzing performances in their first Bears camp
Slow down, Chicago Bears? Johnson won’t be rushed into deal to keep team in the city: ‘We’ll get there’
Bears need to show, not just say, that offense is on right track
Bears get visit from Michael Jordan’s trainer
Justin Fields keeps the faith that iron sharpens iron
Bears WR Chase Claypool a ‘hothead’ in intense practice
The Latest
merlin_115028316.jpg
Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza Day 1: Carly Rae Jepsen proves to be ethereal, Portugal. The Man performs psych-fueled set
Lollapalooza kicked off Thursday with performances from CAROLA, NewJeans, Portugal. The Man, Joy Oladokun and more.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Trump_Indictment_Capitol_Riot__1_.jpg
Nation/World
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he plotted to overturn the 2020 election
Former President Donald Trump is arraigned in Washington on charges that he conspired to remain in office despite being defeated by Joe Biden in the 2020 election.
By Michael Kunzelman | Associated PressEric Tucker | Associated Press, and 2 more
 
Former President Trump Attends Arraignment In Washington, D.C. Federal Court After His Indictment
Columnists
Takeaways: Donald Trump’s not guilty plea in election cases boosts strength with GOP base
Trump’s three not-guilty pleas appeals to his supporters — and enhances his martyr status as he leads rivals seeking the 2024 Republican Party nomination for president.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Cubs_Cardinals_Baseball__13_.jpg
Cubs
How Jeimer Candelario’s addition to Cubs gave Seiya Suzuki a break vs. right-handers
Suzuki was out of the lineup against the Reds in the series finale against the Reds.
By Maddie Lee
 
Chicago police officer Clifton Lewis
Crime
Clifton Lewis slaying: No new judge for gunman awaiting sentencing in cop’s murder
Judge Timothy Joyce denied a motion to replace the trial judge in gunman Alexander Villa’s case before sentencing.
By Andy Grimm
 