Former Bears DT Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael in ICU, but awake and improving

Former Bears star Steve McMichael was hospitalized Thursday night and admitted unconscious to the intensive care unit, but is awake and his vital signs have improved, his publicist said in a statement Friday morning.

McMichael, 65, was diagnosed with late-stage amytrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in January 2021 and has been in significant decline physically.

“Mongo” was a standout on the Bears’ 1985 championship team, and his 15-year career earned him a spot as a Hall of Fame semifinalist with the veterans committee this year. He is one of 12 candidates still in the mix for up to three finalist spots when the committee narrows the group Aug. 22.

In the statement, McMichael’s wife Misty said, “He needs to see himself enshrined in the Hall of Fame. Please pray for him to get through this.”

McMichael was an All-Pro defensive tackle in ‘85 and ‘87, as well as second-team All-Pro in ‘86 and ‘91. He had 92 1/2 sacks and 814 tackles for the Bears, which ranks second and third, respectively, in franchise history.