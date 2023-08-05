The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Steve McMichael no longer septic, still fighting pneumonia

He will stay in intensive care for the next few days with hopes that intravenous antibiotics can clear the infection.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Bears_18.JPG

Mark Black

Former Bears defensive lineman Steve McMichael is no longer septic but is continuing to fight pneumonia while at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, his wife Misty said in a statement Saturday morning.

He will stay in intensive care for the next few days with hopes that intravenous antibiotics can clear the infection. He’s been on an IV since he arrived at the hospital late Thursday night after slipping into unconsciousness while waiting for an ambulance.

“He’s as feisty as ever,” Misty said. “Our Mongo is back! Please keep the prayers coming.”

In April 2021, McMichael, 65, took public his fight with ALS, known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The McMichaels are hopeful that he’ll be chosen to join the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month, when the senior committee votes to whittle down a list of 12 semifinalists to no more than three. The hope of seeing that day — and, perhaps, enshrinement day — led them to lift a “do not resuscitate” order.

More than 50 people rallied in the hospital parking lot Friday to express their support for McMichael and his Hall of Fame push. Misty McMichael told the Sun-Times that she “didn’t realize we had this much support here, but we really do.”

