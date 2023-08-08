The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Bears practice update: Yannick Ngakoue, Marcedes Lewis debut; injury issues linger

Several defensive starters remained out Tuesday, but Jack Sanborn returned.

By  Jason Lieser
   
The two veterans the Bears added last week, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and tight end Marcedes Lewis, practiced with the team for the first time Tuesday. Both players will gradually progress toward a full workload, and it seems unlikely either would play Saturday in the preseason game against the Titans.

The Bears need Ngakoue ready especially quickly because he is their top pass rusher, and coach Matt Eberflus recently emphasized how important it is for his starting defense to practice together as much as possible because of all the new players. The team revamped its roster on defense after allowing the most points in the NFL last season.

Linebacker Jack Sanborn returned after missing about a week with an injury, which he downplayed as minor.

“It’s better to be smart than anything,” he told the Sun-Times. “I feel comfortable now... and now it’s just getting out there, getting reps, getting the camaraderie built with everybody.”

Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon, safety Jaquan Brisker, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and defensive end DeMarcus Walker — all starters — were on the sideline Tuesday, and safety Eddie Jackson wasn’t at practice but is not believed to be injured. The Bears have given Jackson veteran rest days during camp.

Running back Roschon Johnson also remained out with an injury.

Patrick Finley contributed to this report.

