Friday, September 1, 2023
Analyzing the Bears as Week 1 looms

The Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley answers the most important Bears questions at they prepare for their Sept. 10 season opener against the rival Packers:

By  Patrick Finley
   
The most important training-camp development was …

DJ Moore looks like the receiver for whom the Bears have prayed since Alshon Jeffrey left in 2016. He’ll help the Bears with their most important task this season: determining if Justin Fields if their franchise quarterback.

What does Justin Fields need to do to earn a long-term deal?

Blend a league-average passing game — which would be a massive improvement over last year — with his explosive rushing skills. Also, stay healthy — the Bears won’t be able to evaluate him if he’s on the sideline.

The biggest reason for optimism entering Week 1 is …

Their conference — and division — stinks. Of the 13 teams considered most likely to win the Super Bowl, only four hail from the NFC. The Lions are the favorite to win the NFC North, and they’re the only division team with better-than-average odds to win 10 games or more.

The biggest reason for pessimism is ...

All five offensive line starters never played a full padded practice together. The Bears entered training camp thinking their line had improved, but guard Nate Davis, guard Teven Jenkins, tackle Darnell Wright and center Cody Whitehair were all hurt. Jenkins is out until October, but the rest are expected to start Week 1 against the Packers.

Which rookie will make the biggest impact?

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson has looked like he’s belonged since Day 1. If the second-round pick settles in nicely opposite Jaylon Johnson, the Bears will have one of the best cornerback groups in the NFL — and all three starters will be under 25.

The Bears’ final record and place in the NFC North will be …

7-10 and third in the division.

