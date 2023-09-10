Bears-Packers inactives: Velus Jones out; Romeo Doubs in

With seven wide receivers on the roster, the Bears can’t play them all. For their game against the Packers on Sunday, Velus Jones and Equanimeous St. Brown are inactive.

It’s a tough blow for Jones and yet another instance of things just not working out for him with the Bears.

Jones struggled to claim a role in the offense as a rookie and had just 16 carries and catches combined for 210 yards. He played just 15.4% of the offensive snaps

When given the chance to be a punt and kick returner, Jones had trouble with ball security. They signed veteran punt return specialist Trent Taylor on Aug. 30.

The Bears drafted Jones in the third round at No. 71 overall last year.

Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs, a fourth-round pick last year, is active despite a hamstring injury. He had 42 catches for 425 yards and three touchdowns.

Here are the Bears’ inactives:

WR Velus Jones

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

TE Stephen Carlson

QB Tyson Bagent

DE Khalid Kareem

S Quindell Johnson

