The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Another loss: Bears, QB Justin Fields fall 27-17 to Buccaneers

The Bears’ bad week got worse Sunday.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Another loss: Bears, QB Justin Fields fall 27-17 to Buccaneers
1687070528.jpg

Receiver DJ Moore looks on Sunday.

Getty

TAMPA — The Bears’ bad week got worse Sunday.

One week after being demolished by 18 by the rival Packers, the Bears lost 27-17 to the Buccaneers, who just eight days ago were presumed to be the NFC South’s worst team, at Raymond James Stadium.

Quarterback Justin Fields, standing on his own goal line with about 2:05 to play and trailing by three, threw a pick-six to edge rusher Shaq Barrett. It was supposed to be a screen pass to running back Khalil Herbert, but landed in the arms of Barrett, who plunged forward for the score.

Sunday was a mess all around. The Bears lost safety Eddie Jackson to a foot injury and Darnell Mooney to a knee problem. Their defense looked just as bad with coach Matt Eberflus calling the plays as it did with Alan Williams, who was out for personal reasons, at the controls.

And then there was Fields, who led an offense that was competent on the first drive and then not again until the fourth quarter. Fields had 65 passing yards — all to DJ Moore — on the game’s first drive, which ended when the quarterback ran for a 1-yard touchdown.

On the next six drives, the Bears totaled one field goal and averaged four yards per play. Fields and the offense finally clicked when, with about 10 minutes to play, they started a drive at their own 90 and scored eight plays later. Fields completed a deep ball over the middle to Moore for 22 yards on third-and-10 then found him down the left sideline for 12 more yards. He then zipped a 20-yard pass in the end zone to Chase Claypool, who was dogged all week by poor effort in the season opener. It was Moore’s first touchdown since the Bears traded for him in the middle of last season.

That closed the deficit to three with 6:23 to play. The Bucs got two first downs before, faced with third-and-17, throwing a 10-yard pass to Chris Godwin. They punted with 2:38 to play to give the Bears the ball at their own 7. The teams traded dumb penalties — offside of the Bucs, offensive pass interference on Claypool when he blocked too soon on a screen — before the interception. It was the fourth pick-six of Fields’ career.

Fields threw another interception on the next drive. He finished with a 61.1 passer rating, going 16-for-29 for 211 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

The Bears offense was so impotent that it was surprising the game was in doubt late. Bucs receiver Mike Evans seemed to salt the Bears away when, with 4:14 left in the third quarter, he caught a 32-yard touchdown on a double move when the Bucs were facing third-and-14. It gave the Bucs — who had led 13-10 at halftime — a 20-10 lead.

Evans set up the Bucs’ only first-half touchdown with a 70-yard completion that Bears coaches argued was offensive pass interference.

Defensive end Rasheem Green blocked a 40-yard field Bucs field goal in the first quarter.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Buccaneers 27, Bears 17: Nothing about Bears’ plan looks right as season sinks to 0-2
Bears trail Bucs by FG at halftime
Bears starting safeties Eddie Jackson, Jaquan Brisker hurt in 1st quarter vs. Buccaneers
Bears RB D’Onta Foreman inactive vs. Bucs
Bears G Nate Davis out vs. Buccaneers with personal issue
Polling Place: Here’s what you said is the No. 1 thing the Bears need to be better at in Week 2
The Latest
A photo of Justin Fields getting sacked by the Buccaneers.
Bears
Buccaneers 27, Bears 17: Nothing about Bears’ plan looks right as season sinks to 0-2
No part of this is as advertised, and the Bears look further away from being viable than GM Ryan Poles imagined.
By Jason Lieser
 
gavel.jpg
Crime
Markham man sentenced to six and half years in federal prison on drug charge
Larry Dennis, 39, pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge in May after police raided the residence from which he had been selling cocaine.
By Violet Miller
 
Loyola’s Andrew MacPherson (34) and Brendan Loftus (87) react during the game against Brother Rice.
High School Football
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 5
The top five remain solid, but parity is cropping up all over the area. Four new teams join this week.
By Michael O’Brien
 
R5_1.jpg
Riot Fest
PHOTOS: Riot Fest 2023 Day 3 in Douglass Park
Inclement weather has caused a delay in the third and final day of the Riot Fest held in Douglass Park.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton can’t catch a pass from quarterback Tyler Buchner during Saturday’s game against South Florida.
College Sports
Alabama falls out of AP Top 10 for first time since 2015
Georgia and Michigan remain Nos. 1 and 2.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 