Matt Eberflus still running Bears defense

Coach Matt Eberflus continued to act as the Bears’ defensive coordinator Monday, running meetings while Alan Williams remains out because of personal reasons.

Linebacker Jack Sanborn said that Eberflus’ personality came out Sunday when he called defensive plays for the first time with the Bears.

“Definitely aggressive and knows what he wants,” he said. “Knows what on certain plays, certain down and distances, situational ball. Can definitely trust him to put us in exactly the position that he wants us to be in.”

The Bears just have to make tackles. They pressured Baker Mayfield 17 times but didn’t sack him. It was tied for the sixth-most pressures without a sack since the start of last season, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

“You’ve got to get him around the waist,” he said. “So we were just too high.”

This and that

• Eberflus didn’t accept that the Bears might have an issue with morale entering Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, saying that “we are steadfast, we are straightforward and we are all in this together.”

• The coach praised linebacker Dylan Cole for helping on Rasheem Green’s blocked field goal. Lined up to Green’s left, Cole knocked tackle Justin Skule to the ground, allowing Green to slip through the line with his hands up.

The Bears signed Cole, a linebacker, with intent of him becoming a special teams stalwart., He missed most of training camp and Week 1 with a hamstring injury.

• After playing four snaps at receiver in Week 1, Trent Taylor was on the field for 23 with Mooney hurt. Rookie Tyler Scott played only 12.

• With running back D’Onta Foreman inactive, Khalil Herbert was on the field for 60% of the snaps, Roschon Johnson 42 %.

