The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 18, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Matt Eberflus still running Bears defense

He continued to act as the Bears’ defensive coordinator Monday, running meetings while Alan Williams remains out because of personal reasons.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Matt Eberflus still running Bears defense
Chicago Bears v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bears coach Matt Eberflus high-fives Yannick Ngakoue.

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Coach Matt Eberflus continued to act as the Bears’ defensive coordinator Monday, running meetings while Alan Williams remains out because of personal reasons.

Linebacker Jack Sanborn said that Eberflus’ personality came out Sunday when he called defensive plays for the first time with the Bears.

“Definitely aggressive and knows what he wants,” he said. “Knows what on certain plays, certain down and distances, situational ball. Can definitely trust him to put us in exactly the position that he wants us to be in.”

The Bears just have to make tackles. They pressured Baker Mayfield 17 times but didn’t sack him. It was tied for the sixth-most pressures without a sack since the start of last season, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

“You’ve got to get him around the waist,” he said. “So we were just too high.”

This and that

• Eberflus didn’t accept that the Bears might have an issue with morale entering Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, saying that “we are steadfast, we are straightforward and we are all in this together.”

• The coach praised linebacker Dylan Cole for helping on Rasheem Green’s blocked field goal. Lined up to Green’s left, Cole knocked tackle Justin Skule to the ground, allowing Green to slip through the line with his hands up.

The Bears signed Cole, a linebacker, with intent of him becoming a special teams stalwart., He missed most of training camp and Week 1 with a hamstring injury.

• After playing four snaps at receiver in Week 1, Trent Taylor was on the field for 23 with Mooney hurt. Rookie Tyler Scott played only 12.

• With running back D’Onta Foreman inactive, Khalil Herbert was on the field for 60% of the snaps, Roschon Johnson 42 %.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Regardless of Bears’ flaws, turnovers land on QB Justin Fields’ shoulders
Bears ‘still trying to figure out what works for us’ on offense
Struggling Bears defense sees ‘great opportunity’ vs. Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes
Bears coach: Screen pass wasn’t wrong call
Chiefs’ defense rescuing struggling offense
Bears WR Darnell Mooney: I’ll play vs. Chiefs despite knee injury
The Latest
Police tape marks off the home in Romeoville where police found four people killed — two of them children — on Sunday.
Crime
Four people — two of them children — found dead in Romeoville home; shooter not among victims, police say
Officers were called to the 500 block of Concord Avenue Sunday for a well-being check and found Rolon and Zoraida Bartolomei, as well as two children, dead at the scene.
By Phyllis Cha
 
A photo of Justin Fields’ fumble on a sack by Cam Gill.
Bears
Regardless of Bears’ flaws, turnovers land on QB Justin Fields’ shoulders
Fields now has as many career pick-sixes (four) as Aaron Rodgers has in 19 seasons. His decision-making is a significant piece of the offensive struggles.
By Jason Lieser
 
Troy Gaston speaks to McDonald’s workers outside the company’s West Loop headquarters Thursday at a rally celebrating the new $15 minimum wage in Chicago.
City Hall
Compromise reached on sub-minimum wage; Mayor Johnson gives restaurants 5 years to phase in higher pay for tipped workers
A substitute ordinance that includes the five-year phase-in calls for tipped workers — now paid 60% of Chicago’s minimum wage — to receive annual pay increases of 8% starting next July and continuing through July 2028.
By Fran Spielman
 
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker.
College Sports
Michigan State intends to fire football coach Mel Tucker
Tucker is in the third year of a $95 million, 10-year contract and if he is fired for cause, the school would not have to pay him what’s remaining on his deal.
By Larry Lage | Associated Press
 
Bears receiver DJ Moore is tackled Sunday.
Bears
Bears ‘still trying to figure out what works for us’ on offense
Sunday’s 27-17 loss to the Buccaneers was filled with small mistakes that bad teams don’t overcome — and one screen call from the Bears’ own end zone that ended in disaster.
By Patrick Finley
 