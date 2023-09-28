The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears predictions: Sunday vs. Broncos

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for Sunday’s bottom-feeder battle at Soldier Field.

By  Patrick FinleyMark PotashRick TelanderRick MorrisseyJason Lieser and Scoop Jackson
   
The Bears and Broncos last played in 2019.

Jack Dempsey/AP

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for Sunday’s bottom-feeder battle at Soldier Field:

Rick Morrissey

Broncos, 17-13

Sorry, no. Just because the Broncos lost by 50 to the Dolphins last week, it doesn’t follow that the abysmal Bears are going to beat Denver this week. After a 41-10 loss to the Chiefs last week — and after 30 years of this — the logical outcome Sunday is more pain for Bears fans. Season: 3-0.

Rick Telander

Broncos, 19-17

The Dolphins could’ve, and should’ve, scored an NFL-record 73 points against the Broncos Sunday. It wasn’t D-1 vs. high school. Plus, Broncos coach Sean Payton ripped his predecessor, Nathanial Hackett. Still, life is unfair. Season: 1-2.

Scoop Jackson

Broncos, 12-9

Why the NFL doesn’t cancel or force forfeit this game makes no sense. Just sayin’. Season: 2-1.

Patrick Finley

Broncos, 18-17

The Bears were in Missouri last week, but the state motto seems more apt for this week’s game against the Broncos: Show me. There’s no way to believe in the Bears until they do — even against a team coming off a worse showing than their own. Season: 3-0.

Jason Lieser

Broncos, 27- 25

I keep thinking the Bears can’t possibly be this bad, and they keep proving that they are. I can’t pick them until I see a win. Season: 1-2

Mark Potash

Broncos, 24-17

The Broncos are 0-3 and coming off an embarrassing 70-20 loss to the Dolphins. But the Bears, Matt Eberflus and Luke Getsy have lost all benefit of the doubt with their own disappointing 0-3 start. Season: 1-2.

