The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears’ DT Justin Jones eager for another shot at the Packers

“We need this,” he said. As for his disdain for “freaking obnoxious” Packers fans ... “All I’m gonna say is I’m ready to play,” he said.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Bears’ DT Justin Jones eager for another shot at the Packers
Washington Commanders v Chicago Bears

Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones (93) had three sacks and started all 17 games in his first season with the Bears in 2022.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones feels the emotion of the Bears-Packers rivalry like few current players, and he’s only been here for one season. He’s ready.

“Hell yes,” he said. “Man, it’s football. I love rivalries. We haven’t beaten them in a long time. You feel me? We need this.” 

Jones would say if he received blowback after ripping Packers fans in June — when he called them ‘freaking obnoxious’ and said “half of ‘em don’t even know football.” 

“All I’m gonna say is I’m ready to play. That’s all I’m gonna say,” Jones said. “And that ain’t got nothing to do with Packers fans. I’m ready to play.” 

Teammate DeMarcus Walker is new to the rivalry, but knows the Bears have lost the last eight games against the Packers.

“I beat Aaron Rodgers last year [with the Titans, 27-17 at Lambeau Field]. It makes no difference to me,” Walker said. “It’s doing it for the city of Chicago; doing it for my teammates, because obviously it’s been long overdue, so being blessed and having a good opportunity to come out there and showcase what we’ve got going on.”

Rookie offensive lineman Darnell Wright, though, knows he has some catching up to do.

“I didn’t really watch football a lot growing up, so I didn’t really know about rivalries,” said Wright, who will make his first NFL start at right tackle on Sunday. “You hear about it in the building, though. So it’s definitely something I’m learning now.

“I never really grew up hating the Packers. But there are some guys in here that do. So I guess I’m falling in line. I guess that’s how it is right now.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Eddie Jackson not breathing any easier vs. Jordan Love
Packers QB Jordan Love is rarely rattled — but he’s never faced anything like this rivalry
Packers forcing Bears’ Justin Fields ‘to play QB’ should be exactly what he wants
Packers’ top 2 WRs miss Wednesday’s practice with injuries
Going 7-10 this season would be a big accomplishment for the Bears
Bears update: Jaquan Brisker expected to start vs. Packers
The Latest
Festivalgoers peruse booksellers’ stalls at the 2022 Printers Row Lit Fest, which attracts more than 100,000 visitors during the two-day event.
Books
Printers Row Lit Fest opens ‘portal into Chicago’s literary world’
The free two-day event will have over 100 booksellers, and more than 100,000 visitors are expected. It will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Jordan Wicks #36 of the Chicago Cubs is doused with Gatorade by Daniel Palencia #48 after the game against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on September 06, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Cubs
One Cubs changeup-thrower to another: How Kyle Hendricks is impacting Jordan Wicks
Wicks held the Giants to two runs in 6 2⁄3 in the Cubs’ 8-2 win Wednesday.
By Maddie Lee
 
Swaysee Rankin, left, was dropped off at South Shore Hospital on Monday with multiple gunshot wounds. Three years ago, he saved the life of his close friend La’Mya Sparks, right, who was struck by a stray bullet.
News
Teen who saved 10-year-old’s life in South Chicago shooting in 2020 shot dead on Labor Day
Swaysee Rankin, 15, helped save the life of 10-year-old La’Mya Sparks in 2020. Six months later, Swaysee was hurt in a shooting near the scene of the previous attack.
By Allison Novelo
 
The national touring production of “Hamilton” arrives in Chicago on Sept 13 at the Nederlander Theatre.
Things to do in Chicago Sept. 7-13: The Mix
The Harris Fest: Music + Dance in the Park, the return of “Hamilton” and Taste of Chicago are among the highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Marisol_Berrios_01.jpg
Crime
West Side pastor killed by man she helped, police say. ‘A lot of people are in shock.’
The man is accused of breaking into Marisol Berrios’ apartment last weekend and beating and stabbing her, then taking her purse and fleeing in her sister’s car.
By Rosemary Sobol
 