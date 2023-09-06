Bears’ DT Justin Jones eager for another shot at the Packers

Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones feels the emotion of the Bears-Packers rivalry like few current players, and he’s only been here for one season. He’s ready.

“Hell yes,” he said. “Man, it’s football. I love rivalries. We haven’t beaten them in a long time. You feel me? We need this.”

Jones would say if he received blowback after ripping Packers fans in June — when he called them ‘freaking obnoxious’ and said “half of ‘em don’t even know football.”

“All I’m gonna say is I’m ready to play. That’s all I’m gonna say,” Jones said. “And that ain’t got nothing to do with Packers fans. I’m ready to play.”

Teammate DeMarcus Walker is new to the rivalry, but knows the Bears have lost the last eight games against the Packers.

“I beat Aaron Rodgers last year [with the Titans, 27-17 at Lambeau Field]. It makes no difference to me,” Walker said. “It’s doing it for the city of Chicago; doing it for my teammates, because obviously it’s been long overdue, so being blessed and having a good opportunity to come out there and showcase what we’ve got going on.”

Rookie offensive lineman Darnell Wright, though, knows he has some catching up to do.

“I didn’t really watch football a lot growing up, so I didn’t really know about rivalries,” said Wright, who will make his first NFL start at right tackle on Sunday. “You hear about it in the building, though. So it’s definitely something I’m learning now.

“I never really grew up hating the Packers. But there are some guys in here that do. So I guess I’m falling in line. I guess that’s how it is right now.”

