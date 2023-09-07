The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 7, 2023
Bears RG Nate Davis misses practice for personal reason

It’s the latest in a series of interruptions to offensive line continuity the team hoped to have this season.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Davis signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Bears as a free agent this year.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Bears’ dream of offensive line continuity has yet to become a reality. They had starters in and out throughout training camp, and coach Matt Eberflus held out hope for a productive week leading up to the season opener Sunday against the Packers, but they were patching it together again Thursday.

Enigmatic right guard Nate Davis was out this time, and that has been an ongoing concern with one of the team’s highest-paid players. Davis signed a three-year, $30 million deal, then didn’t attend the first two weeks of Organized Team Activities and missed significant time leading up to the season.

Davis was at Halas Hall and on the sideline during the part of practice open to the media, but the team listed “personal” as the reason he was out. The Bears said he practiced in full Wednesday.

If Davis is in question for the game, the next option likely would be seventh-year veteran Dan Feeney. The Bears traded a sixth-round pick for him last week and have said he can play guard or center.

They’re already adapting to starting left guard Teven Jenkins beginning the season on injured reserve. Cody Whitehair’s move from left guard to center has been scrapped, for now, and backup Lucas Patrick is expected to start at center,

General manager Ryan Poles said Davis’ absences in training camp were not solely due to injury, but rather “a combination of things.” He and coach Matt Eberflus seemed empathetic, but also frustrated.

“You do have to play football, you’ve gotta practice football, and he’s doing well now,” Poles said last week. “Knocking that rust off and getting going, that’s going to be the key thing.”

In Davis’ first four seasons, all with the Titans, he played 55 of a possible 66 games.

