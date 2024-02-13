The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Bears Sports

The next month will shape Justin Fields' trade market

There’s poetry in the possibility that the Steelers’ decision to cut a former Bears first-round quarterback Monday could portend their interest in their current one.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Mitch Trubisky’s release on Monday means the Steelers are in the market for a quarterback to push — or replace — Kenny Pickett. That could be Russell Wilson, who’s expected to be released by the Broncos, or maybe Ryan Tannehill, who worked with new Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith in Tennessee. Or it could be Justin Fields, who might have the most intriguing upside of any starting quarterback made available this offseason.

That would first require Bears general manager Ryan Poles to commit to drafting Caleb Williams first overall. There’s little doubt that Williams’ film makes him worthy of the pick, but Poles is in the process of trying to learn more about the USC star off the field. That due diligence is critical and ongoing, with the NFL Scouting Combine set to start in two weeks.

The Bears have until April 25, the first day of the draft in Detroit, to decide whom they’re selecting. As a practical matter, though, they have a month.

The league year begins March 13 — one month from Tuesday. If Poles decides he wants to trade Fields, he’ll never get more in return for him than he will in the next four weeks. Like the Panthers did last year, teams will be willing to pay a premium to settle their quarterback situation before the start of free agency. Teams can agree to a deal after the Combine and consummate on the first day of the league year, the way the Bears did last year when they traded the No. 1 overall pick for a haul that looks better by the day.

If the Bears decide they’re going to draft Williams, they should be incentivized to move Fields on March 13. Free agents Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield, Wilson and Tannehill will all, to varying degrees, will solve someone’s quarterback issue. Add in a first-round draft class that could feature three quarterbacks taken with the first three picks and as many as three more drafted later in the first round, and potential Fields spots could dry up by late April.

The Bears should target a second-round pick for Fields — they currently don’t own one — and see what develops.

The Steelers — with whom Poles has traded before, in the ill-fated Chase Claypool deal — top the list of obvious Fields landing spots. A trade to his hometown Falcons would make for a good story, too, if new coordinator Zac Robinson thinks he’d be a better fit than whichever quarterback they’d take with the eighth pick.

There aren’t many clean fits otherwise. The Broncos will need a quarterback when they cut Wilson, and Fields’ cheap salary — he’s owed $3.2 million in 2024 — should be appealing. The Bears probably wouldn’t deal him to the NFC North rival Vikings. Would the Commanders or Patriots, who pick second and third, respectively, prefer him to LSU’s Jayden Daniels or North Carolina’s Drake Maye? That seems unlikely, though it would allow them to draft Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Seahawks need a quarterback but their new coordinator, Ryan Grubb, could prefer a reunion with quarterback Michael Penix, whom he coached to a national title appearance at Washington last month.

Luke Getsy being hired to run the Raiders offense seems to preclude a reunion with Fields — new GM Tom Telesco shouldn’t be interested in recreating an offense that finished last in passing yards from 2022-23 combined. Former Bears quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko is expected to land in New Orleans, but the Saints owe Derek Carr a $35.7 million cap hit this year.

The next month will be telling, then, for the future of the Bears and Fields himself.

