Steelers cut ex-Bears QB Mitch Trubisky after 2 seasons

Former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky will hit free agency again after a two-year stint with the Steelers, who released him Monday. He’ll be looking for his third team since leaving the Bears at the end of the 2020 season.

Trubisky played just five games, including two starts, as a backup for the Steelers this season. He completed 67 of 107 passes for 632 yards with four touchdown passes and five interceptions for 71.9 passer rating.

He has made just seven starts in the last three seasons with the Bills and Steelers. He has has thrown eight touchdown passes and 11 interceptions with a 76.5 passer rating and is 2-5 as a starter in his post-Bears career.

The Steelers parting with Trubisky came one day after Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a third Super Bowl win. Former Bears general manager Ryan Pace traded up to draft Trubisky No. 2 overall in 2017, bypassing Mahomes in the process. Mahomes went eight picks later to the Chiefs.

