The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Bears Sports MLB

The Bears and the White Sox with a hand out together? Be very frightened.

The idea of two new stadiums and public funding should be a non-starter.

By  Rick Morrissey
   
SHARE The Bears and the White Sox with a hand out together? Be very frightened.
Rendering of a proposed new White Sox ballpark at The 78.

A rendering of a proposed White Sox ballpark in the South Loop.

Related Midwest/Provided

There are at least three ways to consider a developer’s recent proposal to form a “financing partnership” to help build new stadiums for the Bears and the White Sox:

– Boy, what a potential boost two stadiums would be for downtown Chicago, which hasn’t been the same since the epidemic.

– For public-watchdog purposes, it would be nice to have Bears chairman George McCaskey and Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf under the same umbrella. You know, keeping your friends close and your enemies closer.

– McCaskey and Reinsdorf together with a hand out could produce a bad-ownership nuclear reaction. Kind of like “Oppenheimer,’’ but with money-grubbing capitalists leading the way instead of brainy physicists. You might be asking how the Bears, who haven’t won a Super Bowl since the 1985 season, and the Sox, who have been a mess for a while, could get any worse. I don’t know, but I don’t want to use public funding to find out.

The thought of subsidizing two difficult franchises, especially ones that can’t deliver on-field results, is almost too much to bear. Shouldn’t the Sox and the Bears be kept apart for the kids’ sake? Those kids will have to pay the bill someday. And probably their kids, too.

It’s important to note that much of this is the dream of a developer, Related Midwest’s Curt Bailey, and not necessarily the dream of the two franchises. Reinsdorf already is interested in building a new ballpark on a 62-acre parcel in the South Loop, which Related Midwest oversees, as long as the city, county and state come bearing a ton of money.

The Bears? Who knows what the Bears are doing. They’ve talked to any hamlet that has a stoplight, a 7-Eleven and a piece of land large enough to plant a stadium. They bought the former Arlington International Racecourse in Arlington Heights with the intent of building a stadium there, but when area school districts balked at giving up tax money to the Bears that’s normally spent on children’s education, they started listening to other towns’ pitches. Now there’s talk of a new domed stadium just south of Soldier Field. The Bears haven’t shopped Justin Fields this much.

Under Bailey’s plan, the White Sox’ new ballpark would be funded by a 35- to 40-year extension of the bonds that are still being used to pay for the Bears’ 2002 renovation of Soldier Field. Those bonds are backed by a hotel tax. There would be additional tax money used for infrastructure improvements on the site and for emergency funds.

Reinsdorf seems to be gambling that his tacit threat of moving the team out of state will spur lawmakers to give him the $1 billion he wants to build the stadium. It’s his best bet. If he takes his appeal directly to fed-up taxpayers, there’s a good chance he’ll never be seen again.

Bundling the financing of two new stadiums would be an insult to taxpayers tired of footing the bill for the filthy rich. The Bears have pledged to pay for a new stadium by themselves. What if the state offered the same bond extension for a new Bears football palace that Reinsdorf would love to have for his new ballpark? Would McCaskey suddenly take a vow of silence about his vow to use zero public funds for the building of a stadium?

The big thing these days is not just to erect a stadium with all the latest bells and whistles but to create an entertainment district around it. The idea is that fans will spend money on food, drink, hotels and gambling before and after games. The tax money the Bears want from school districts around their Arlington Heights site would be used to create that game-day experience around the stadium. Yes, they are thinking of you, the fan – they’re thinking it would be great to make more money off you.

The concept of two teams downtown is appealing. It could energize the area. Restaurants and stores would pop up. So would gambling opportunities for fans, the way fleas follow dogs. But both teams want tax money. Reinsdorf isn’t shy about it. The Bears are seeking “additional funding’’ not directly tied to the construction of a new stadium. That will be a significant amount of money, though they’d prefer you ignore that.

“Wouldn’t it be unbelievable for our city if you were to see two amazing facilities for these great sports teams built at once?” Bailey told the Sun-Times.

Curt, sweetheart, these aren’t two “great sports teams.’’ The Bears have forgotten how to win, and the White Sox have an owner so stuck in his ways that hydraulics couldn’t move him.

So a financial partnership to pay for two new stadiums? I fear it would unleash sinister forces we’ve never even considered.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Lawmakers, get ready for the double-team from White Sox, Bears for stadium money
Gene Schroeder, oldest living Chicago Bear, says team needs new stadium, is ‘only going to get better’
Bears should think big on lakefront domed stadium, state lawmaker says
Bears giving CB Jaylon Johnson the franchise tag
Bears trade 2024 5th-round draft pick for Bills OL Ryan Bates
White Sox, Bears discussing ‘financing partnership’ for two stadiums, developer says
The Latest
A new fossil, named “Attenborough’s strange bird,” also known as Imparavis attenboroughi, describes a new species that was the first of its kind to be toothless. Courtesy of Alex Clark
Entertainment and Culture
Field Museum researcher names groundbreaking new fossil after Sir David Attenborough
In a paper published Monday in the Cretaceous Research journal, Field Museum researchers describe “Attenborough’s strange bird,” or Imparavis attenboroughi, as a new species.
By Erica Thompson
 
Nikki Haley
Elections
Nikki Haley ends presidential campaign, leaving Trump as last major GOP candidate
Haley is not planning to endorse former President Donald Trump in her Wednesday announcement.
By Steve Peoples | AP and Meg Kinnard | AP
 
Pamela Powell (left), mother of Kevin Powell, and Rachelle Powell, Kevin’s sister, sit in front of a photo of him during a press conference at the Salvi, Schostok and Pritchard, P.C. office in the Loop, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The family’s attorney, Lance Northcut of Salvi, Schostok and Pritchard, P.C. announced that they filed a civil wrongful death lawsuit against the Chicago Transit Authority. Kevin was allegedly beaten to death by then-CTA employee Emmett Richardson. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
News
Family of man allegedly kicked from wheelchair, beaten by CTA worker files wrongful death lawsuit
Fired CTA employee Emmett Richardson faces murder and aggravated battery charges in the March 2023 attack against Kevin Powell.
By Matthew Hendrickson and David Struett
 
A man in a blue shirt and yellow tie stands smiling in front of a beige wall.
Obituaries
Nathaniel Byrd, lawyer and basketball star whose high school team was featured in documentary, dies at 76
In the 1960s, Nathaniel Byrd played for an all-Black John Marshall High School basketball team that beat an all-white New Trier High School team in the state playoffs — a matchup featured in a documentary.
By Audrey Hettleman
 
Food and Restaurants
Engineer shares passion for Indian vegetarian food with Art of Dosa at Revival Food Hall
Ravi Nagubadi pays homage to traditional flavors of India while introducing new diners to his take on an Indian delicacy.
By Dorothy Hernandez
 