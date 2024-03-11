Former Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones to sign with Cardinals

Justin Jones is heading west.

The defensive tackle will sign a deal with the Cardinals that NFL Network reported will be worth $30.1 million over three years with $19.75 million guaranteed.

The 27-year-old spent the last two years with the Bears, who signed him after Larry Ogunjobi failed his physical in March 2022.

Jones said in January that he'd like to return to the Bears if everything were equal.

“If they bring all the guys back and can keep the team together, they can be everything … ” Jones said then. “We got a lot of good foundational pieces here.”

Jones never missed a start as a member of the Bears and totaled 7 1/2 sacks in two seasons. He finished his Bears stint with 101 tackles and eight batted passes.

Monday was the first day that agents could negotiate contracts with teams; players can sign them starting Wednesday.