Thursday, March 14, 2024
New Bears RB D’Andre Swift on board with dividing workload with Khalil Herbert, Roschon Johnson

Swift has the credentials and salary of a primary back, but each of the three runners brings important qualities to the offense.

By  Jason Lieser
   
D'Andre Swift had his first 1,000-yard season and Pro Bowl selection last season for the Eagles.

Chicago Sun-Times

The Bears' running back group is stronger than it's been in a long time thanks to addition of Pro Bowl selection D’Andre Swift, and he's open to however the workload is split up between him, Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson.

"It's a great running back room," Swift said Thursday after officially signing his three-year, $24 million contract. "I was real familiar with it before I got here. A lot of talent.

"However it plays out [is fine]. I don't expect anything going into it. I'm gonna come in and work and earn whatever role they have for me."

Swift, 25, began his career with the Lions as a second-round pick out of Georgia in 2020 and spent three seasons in Detroit. His NFL debut was against the Bears at Ford Field, when he dropped what would've been the game-winning touchdown pass with six seconds left as the Bears went on to win 27-23.

When the Lions drafted Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round last year, they dealt Swift to the Eagles for a fourth-rounder. He had the best season of his career with 229 carries for 1,049 yards and five touchdowns to make his first Pro Bowl.

Quarterback Justin Fields led the Bears in rushing in 2023 for the second consecutive season. He ran for 657 yards, followed by Herbert at 611, D'Onta Foreman at 425 and Johnson at 352. Herbert and Johnson are back with the team next season, while Foreman is a free agent.

