With QB in spotlight, Bears’ defense can’t be ignored

If you’re underwhelmed by Bears general manager Ryan Poles’ tepid foray into the free agent market, keep in mind his biggest offseason expenditure was a huge win — signing cornerback Jaylon Johnson to a four-year, $76 million extension.

No matter how many needs the Bears have, signing home-grown players to well-deserved contract extensions is a much bigger key to Poles’ long-term success than filling holes in free agency.

If Poles is truly good at his job, he’ll need as much salary-cap wiggle room as he can get to sign his own players — guard Teven Jenkins, safety Jaquan Brisker, cornerback Kyler Gordon and eventually tackle Darnell Wright, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, defensive tackle Gervon Dexter and any other drafted players who might emerge as playmakers.

While Johnson was unlikely to leave after having the franchise tag applied to him, his long-term deal fortifies a defense that has been overshadowed by the Bears’ glaring quarterback debate, but can’t be overlooked as an equal factor in the Poles/Matt Eberflus rebuild.

The Bears’ defense, in fact, differentiates them from other teams with the No. 1 overall pick more than any other factor. The Bears were 20th in scoring defense last season. But in the last 13 games — not a small sample size — they were fifth in offensive points allowed (17.5 per game).

In their final eight games last season, the Bears led the NFL in fewest offensive points allowed (16.0 per game). They held seven of their eight opponents below their season average. The only team to exceed its season average against the Bears in that span were the Lions, who needed to score 15 points in the final three minutes to beat the Bears 31-26 on Nov. 19 at Ford Field.

That would be a benefit for USC’s Caleb Williams or any rookie quarterback that most No. 1 overall picks don’t have. Of the 18 quarterbacks chosen No. 1 overall since 1999, only three have joined a team that wasn’t in the bottom 10 in the league in scoring defense the previous season — the Panthers’ Bryce Young (19th), the Rams’ Jared Goff (13th) and the Raiders' Jamarcus Russell (18th).

(It’s no surprise that Williams mentioned the Bears’ defense when noting the advantages of coming to Chicago. USC allowed an average of 39.6 points in his eight losses over the past two seasons — 34 or more in each one.)

And for the record, it would help Justin Fields as well. In the Bears’ first 21 games under Matt Eberflus, they were 2-8 when scoring 20 or more points — losing 35-32, 31-30, 49-29 and 31-28. In the last 13 games — when Eberflus’ defense kicked into gear — they were 5-1 when scoring 20 or more points (4-1 with Fields, 1-0 with Tyson Bagent).

So while a wide receiver should be a priority in the draft regardless of what the Bears do at quarterback, an edge rusher to complement Montez Sweat remains a viable option, if not a necessary one. Eberflus’ defense is good and getting better, but not invulnerable.

That’s why signing Johnson to a long-term deal was so big. The Bears led the NFL in passer-rating defense from Weeks 10-17 last season (62.6). When Johnson missed Week 18 with an injury, the Packers’ Jordan Love torched the Bears with a 128.6 rating — completing 27 of 32 passes for 316 yards in a 17-9 loss at Lambeau Field.

“We’ve got to continue to raise the bar, raise the standard,” Johnson said. “I know we left a lot of things out there this year. So [I’m] looking forward to working this season, getting back with the guys in the offseason and continue to win and get better.”

