Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Bears sign QB Brett Rypien

The Bears finally made a move at quarterback. No, not that one.

By  Patrick Finley
   
The Bears have agreed to sign quarterback Brett Rypien.

Greg M. Cooper/AP

The Bears finally made a move at quarterback.

No, not that one.

The team agreed to sign quarterback Brett Rypien, who has played under center for the Jets, Seahawks, Rams and Broncos. The Seattle stop last year is notable, as the Bears are installing an offense designed by their new offensive coordinator — and former Seahawks play-caller — Shane Waldron. Rypien was on the Seahawks’ practice squad.

He started four games and appeared in six more in the NFL. He started for the Rams last year, losing 20-3 to the Packers at Lambeau Field, and spent time on the practice squad of the Jets, too.

Rypien’s uncle Mark won Super Bowl XXVI MVP honors as the Washington quarterback. Rypien went undrafted out of Boise State In 2019. He was the Mountain West Conference’s all-time leader in passing yards and completions at the time of graduation.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles holds the first overall pick in this year’s draft and is expected to take USC’s Caleb Williams. He still has not traded Justin Fields, and still has Tyson Bagent under contract. Rypien is expected to compete for a roster spot.

