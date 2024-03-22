The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 22, 2024
Bears Sports

Chargers GM on sending Keenan Allen to Bears: ‘I knew who I was trading’

As the Chargers ran into a salary-cap snafu, new GM Joe Hortiz said there was no way they could keep all their veterans.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Chargers GM on sending Keenan Allen to Bears: ‘I knew who I was trading’
USC Pro Day Football

Allen caught 108 passes for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Ryan Sun/AP Photos

As the Chargers headed toward the start of the new league year last week, new general manager Joe Hortiz had a salary-cap puzzle to solve. His team was set to take massive cap hits on wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and pass rushers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa.

After restructuring Mack and Bosa’s contracts, he cut Williams and traded Allen to the Bears for a fourth-round pick. It got the Chargers out of his $23.1 million cap hit for this year, and but it cost them a six-time Pro Bowl talent who is coming off one of his best seasons.

“Yeah, I knew who I was trading,” Hortiz told reporters Thursday. “He’s a very talented player, and I respect him as a player, as a person. It’s difficult when you have to cut a player, trade a player, release a player.”

Hortiz added that the team tried multiple times to work out a new deal with Allen, but none came together.

Allen’s agent, Joby Branion, posted on X that the Chargers made only one offer: “A pay cut for 2024 with a 2-ytear extension (and both years had even deeper cuts to his current pay).” Branion said he made a counteroffer to keep Allen with the Chargers, but they rejected it, and “then we were informed of the Chargers intention to trade [Allen].”

Allen, 31, played 11 seasons for the Chargers. He arrived in Chicago as the Bears’ most accomplished player at any position. He reached 1,000 yards last season for the sixth time in his career, posting 108 catches, 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Notre Dame LT Joe Alt tempting for Bears in draft — if they can get him
Caleb Williams does all the right things at USC pro day, and Bears fans need to get on board
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson thought he was prepared for the Justin Fields trade — but it still hurt
Caleb Williams: Teaming with WR Keenan Allen on Bears would be exciting
USC QB Caleb Williams: Bears are ‘building a relationship’ with me
Watch: Check out videos of QB Caleb Williams’ pro day at USC as Bears watch
The Latest
Amari Brown wears a light blue zippered top and sports a big smile.
Crime
2 men found guilty in murder of 7-year-old Amari Brown, shot while watching fireworks in 2015
Jamal Joiner, 29, and Rasheed Martin, 28, each faced one count of murder for killing Amari when they opened fire on a crowded street on July 4, 2015.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
The Capitol dome in Washington, framed by early morning clouds,
Democracy Solutions Project
Our federal government is bloated with political appointees, and that weakens democracy
This is not some dry, academic question, writes Max Stier of the Partnership for Public Service. It’s an issue in the upcoming presidential election, with profound consequences for the capability of our government to solve critical problems.
By Max Stier
 
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, dressed in a blue suit jacket, looks pensive at the microphone during a luncheon.
Politics
Legacy lap: Kim Foxx reflects on growing up in Cabrini, leading ‘difficult conversations’ with no ‘simple answers’
The Cook County State’s Attorney said Tuesday’s historically low turnout was “deeply concerning,” saying that it “tells me that we have an electorate that has not been engaged and that’s very troubling, not just for the state’s attorney’s race, but for our democracy as a whole.”
By Matthew Hendrickson and Sophie Sherry
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Wife would rather listen to vegan podcasts than me
Husband can’t get her attention as she wears earbuds and trades messages with other enthusiasts, all day long.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Atta Badar (center) holding two of his grandchildren at his surprise 60th birthday party.
Columnists
A journey to my childhood home was about having no regrets, but I was left with one
I was back for my Papa’s 92nd birthday and also hoped to see a friend I hadn’t seen in many years. Sometimes, though, things don’t work out the way we plan.
By Stefano Esposito
 