The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Bears Sports

2024 NFL Draft: Mock draft has 3 quarterbacks going first

Trades are likely, but unpredictable, so here’s a mock draft based on the order as it stands.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE 2024 NFL Draft: Mock draft has 3 quarterbacks going first
USC Pro Day Football

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams throws during the NCAA college football team’s NFL Pro Day, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) ORG XMIT: CARS111

Ryan Sun/AP Photos

The first round of the NFL Draft looks fairly predictable at the top, where the Bears have long been expected to draft USC star quarterback Caleb Williams, but it could get crazy after that.

The Vikings are poised for an aggressive move to get a quarterback because they could package the Nos. 11 and 23 picks to trade up, and the Broncos, Raiders, Saints and Seahawks all could be tempted to go for a quarterback early as well.

Trades are hard to predict nonetheless, so here’s a mock draft if the order remains as it stands:

1. Bears (via Panthers) — USC QB Caleb Williams
2. Commanders — LSU QB Jayden Daniels
3. Patriots — North Carolina QB Drake Maye
4. Cardinals — Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
5. Chargers — Notre Dame OT Joe Alt
6. Giants — LSU WR Malik Nabers
7. Titans — Oregon State OT Taliese Fuaga
8. Falcons — Alabama DE Dallas Turner
9. Bears — Washington WR Rome Odunze
10. Jets — Penn State OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu
11. Vikings — Notre Dame QB J.J. McCarthy
12. Broncos — Georgia TE Brock Bowers
13. Raiders — Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.
14. Saints — Texas DT Byron Murphy II
15. Colts — Alabama CB Terrion Arnold
16. Seahawks — Oregon QB Bo Nix
17. Jaguars — UCLA DE Laiatu Latu
18. Bengals — Alabama OT JC Latham
19. Rams — Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell
20. Steelers — Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton
21. Dolphins — Washington OL Troy Fautanu
22. Eagles — Clemson CB Nate Wiggins
23. Vikings — Duke OL Graham Barton
24. Cowboys — Georgia OT Amarius Mims
25. Packers — Arizona OT Jordan Morgan
26. Buccaneers — Missouri DE Darius Robinson
27. Cardinals (via Texans) — Penn State DE Chop Robinson
28. Bills — LSU WR Brian Thomas
29. Lions — Illinois DT Jer’Zhan Newton
30. Ravens — Iowa CB Cooper DeJean
31. 49ers — Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry
32. Chiefs — Texas WR Adonai Mitchell

