Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Ex-Bears QB Justin Fields 'nowhere near my ceiling' as he relaunches career with Steelers

Fields also said his departure from the Bears was inevitable after an awkward meeting at the end of last season.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Bears Vikings Football

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, left, arrives at U.S. Bank Stadium before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) ORG XMIT: IACN101

Abbie Parr/AP Photos

PITTSBURGH — Justin Fields knew for a long time that the Bears were moving on from him. He just didn’t know where he’d end up.

He landed with the Steelers after the Bears dealt him for a late-round draft pick and now hopes to relaunch his career as he competes against veteran Russell Wilson for the starting quarterback job. Fields has no intention of staying on the bench all season as Wilson’s backup and believes he’s on his way to being a better player in Pittsburgh than he was for three seasons with the Bears.

“I’m not the same quarterback as I was last year,” he said Tuesday after practice, speaking publicly for the first time since the trade. “I’m gonna continue to get better, especially with the help of [the coaching staff] and Russell... They’re getting me better every day.

“I have a lot more room to grow. I’m nowhere near my ceiling, for sure.”

While the Steelers are eager to see if Fields, a 25-year-old heading into the last season of his rookie contract, can be their quarterback of the future, it was obvious to him in January the Bears were equally eager to offload him.

With the No. 1 pick secured and USC star Caleb Williams a consensus can’t-miss prospect, Fields gave a provisional goodbye to Bears fans after losing the season finale to the Packers. His expectations were confirmed shortly after in an awkward exit meeting with Bears general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus.

“It was a little bit different this year,” he said, referencing when the Bears had the No. 1 pick at the end of the 2022 season but intended to stick with him. “I’m not naïve. I can read body language. I knew what was gonna happen. I’m just glad I got traded to the spot I wanted to be at.”

