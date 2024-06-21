While they're still White Sox, Grifol sees trade chips -- like Erick Fedde -- focused on team

DETROIT – For all the talk about center fielder Luis Robert Jr. and left-hander Garrett Crochet as general manager Chris Getz’ top trade chips, right-hander Erick Fedde might as well be lumped into a White Sox “big three” of players on the block.

Fedde has been steady all season, and he tossed five innings of two-run ball to open his 16th start against the Tigers after entering with 3.09 ERA, 11th in the American League. He was sixth in groundball percentage (45.7) and in Baseball Reference wins above replacement, Fedde at 3.4 ranked fourth in the majors, a shade above Crochet (3.2).

An under-the-radar stealthy sign in the off-season by general manager Chris Getz, who landed Fedde for two years over $15 million following his stellar 2023 performance in Korea, Fedde could bring a nice return of prospects from from a contending team that would get a season and a half of his services.

Manager Pedro Grifol is well aware that numerous players might be headed elsewhere before the July 30 trade deadline. All he asks for is a focus on team, not self.

“It would be the wrong approach for a player to focus on whether they are going to be here or not or whether they are auditioning,” Grifol said Friday. “Going out to play winning baseball is the best way to be evaluated. If you go out there to audition for other clubs you’re going to find yourself in an individual state of mind and that’s not what teams are looking for. They’re looking for winners, guys who can help us win.”

Fedde left a slider up and gave up a two-run homer to catcher Carson Kelly in the second inning and trailed 2-1 through five innings. Tommy Pham, another trade chip, broke Jack Flaherty’s scoreless streak at 20 2/3 innings with a homer in the fifth.

“In conversations I’ve had with our guys — and I just had one — we don’t think we have that [individual] mindset,” Grifol said. “They’re giving their best, and let the industry needs what it needs to do and don’t focus on that.”



Dads trip

The Sox invited the dads on this road trip, and 10 joined their sons on the charter flight, at the hotel, on the field for some fun batting practice and more.

Scott Fedde sat in on the Sox’ Friday starter’s pregame planning meeting with pitching coach Ethan Katz and catcher Korey Lee.

Frank Crochet hit one over the left field wall in batting practice.

Robert at DH

Luis Robert Jr. was the designated hitter Friday, will play center field Saturday and is slated for an off day Sunday as part of the plan to ease him back after he returned from a hip flexor strain on June 4.

“Then we can ride him out for a bit,” Grifol said. “It’s been a good plan. He’s feeling pretty good.”

Oscar Colas, primarily a right fielder, got the nod in Comerica Park’s spacious center field over Tommy Pham, who played left while Andrew Benintendi was rested.

“I want to see what he looks like,” said Grifol, who wants to see Colas play some first base, too. “We do have to see some things.”

Sox minor league pitcher suspended

White Sox prospect Christian Edwards was suspended for 80 games by Major League Baseball following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone under the minor league drug program. Edwards, 25, was an 11th-round draft pick in 2021. He was 2-1 with a 4.02 ERA in 17 relief appearances this season.

He missed the 2023 season because of right shoulder inflammation.

Edwards was the fifth player disciplined this year under the minor league program.

“While we were disappointed to learn of the discipline, we are fully supportive of MLB’s policies to deter the use of performance-enhancing drugs,” the Sox said in a statement.