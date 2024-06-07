Bears legend Steve McMichael won't go to own Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony

The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 7, 2024
By  Patrick Finley
   
Misty McMichael had long hoped that her husband, former Bears defensive lineman Steve McMichael, would be able to attend his own Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony despite having ALS.

That won’t happen, McMichael’s longtime spokesperson Betsy Shepherd confirmed Friday night.

“Steve McMichael will not be able to travel to Canton, Ohio for his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction due to complications of ALS he has so valiantly fought the last three years,” she said in a statement. “The Hall of Fame is making plans for presenting his honor at his home.”

Last year, the Hall’s Senior Committee voted to send “Mongo” to the full selection committee for consideration for the award, which will be given Aug. 3 in Canton, Ohio. The committee approved his induction.

McMichael chose Jarrett Payton, the WGN broadcaster and son of Bears legend Walter Payton, to introduce him at the ceremony.

McMichael, who played for the Bears from 1981-93, ranks second in franchise history in sacks and third in tackles.

