Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Caleb Williams eyes summer plan with Bears offseason program over

The rookie quarterback and his teammates — both offensive and defensive — plan to meet up again during the team’s break between now and mid-July

By  Patrick Finley
   
Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears No. 1 draft pick quarterback Caleb Williams listens to No. 9 draft pick wide receiver Rome Odunze during an NFL football news conference in Lake Forest, Ill., Friday, April 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) ORG XMIT: ILNH109

Nam Y. Huh/AP Photos

Caleb Williams is leaving Halas Hall for the summer but will see his teammates again soon.

The Bears’ rookie quarterback and his teammates — both offensive and defensive — plan to meet up again during the team’s break between now and mid-July. They’ll work on passing routes, sure, but also plan on spending plenty of time together off the field.

The team text chain hadn’t settled on a location as the last OTA finished Wednesday, but Williams figures it will be somewhere in California or Los Angeles. Williams trained in Jacksonville and went to college in Los Angeles.

Planning a trip was an idea hatched by Williams and six-time Pro Bowl receiver Keenan Allen. The Bears’ veterans broke for the summer last week, while rookies stayed for three days of OTA practices this week.

Williams is thrilled to have the camaraderie of teamwork back in his life.

“I had from Nov. 18 to April 25 of not being on a team,” he said. “You realize how much you miss it.”

That’s what this time of year is for.

“The biggest thing that I accomplished was one, building a connection with my teammates …” he said. “And also just hanging out with the rooks and us going to movies, hanging out, going to dinners.”


