Why wait? Bears rookie WR Rome Odunze has talent, ambition to be immediate star this season

It’s easy to forget Rome Odunze at the moment, but don’t make that mistake.

If it wasn’t for No. 1 pick Caleb Williams’ total eclipse of the spotlight, and the Bears already having top-notch wide receivers in DJ Moore and Keenan Allen, the conversation around Odunze would be about whether he’ll become the greatest receiver in franchise history.

That’s the typical expectation on receivers picked in the top 10. They’re instant focal points. Teams draft them to be immediate game changers.

And that’s Odunze’s mindset. He’s got a healthy humility and obvious respect for Moore and Allen, but he’s not planning to stay in their shadows.

He studied the Bears’ record books once they drafted him and used those stats to set his goals. He mentioned Brandon Marshall’s single-season mark of 1,508 yards in 2012 and knew Johnny Morris’ career record of 5,059 yards, which has stood since 1967.

Odunze also recited former Washington teammate Puka Nacua’s recent record-breaking rookie season for the Rams with 105 catches for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns — exceeding sparkling rookie seasons by Garrett Wilson, Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson before him.

Those are big numbers, and Odunze is going after all of them.

“That rookie season record, I’m absolutely chasing that,” he said Wednesday after the final day of offseason practices. “Of course, [I’m] chasing those records and that’s important. I’ll hopefully leave the Bears organization better than I found it. If I have my name on some of those records, that’s just one facet of doing so.”

There’s nothing crazy about that kind of talk from a player who led the country with 1,640 yards receiving and was sixth in catches (92) and touchdowns (13) last season and got drafted ninth overall.

The notion that he’s penciled in as a “No. 3 receiver” doesn’t mean anything. If he performs at or above Moore or Allen’s level in training camp, he’ll get the ball when the season opens.

That said, Moore and Allen have an enormous head start. Allen has made six Pro Bowls and will be a strong Hall of Fame candidate, while Moore has averaged nearly 1,100 yards over his first six seasons.

So, barring injuries, the Bears and Odunze have the luxury of taking their time with his development. But that’s not the plan.

“I don’t think we’re going too slow, because we’re giving him a lot,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “He’s playing multiple positions, and he’s going to be able to handle those concepts.

“We all know the benefit of being with the two veterans... He’s going to have the ability to take off because of the other players. Say we just had him, and he was the No. 1 right now, you’d be like, ‘Wow, they can really do some things to him defensively.’ But you’re not going to be able to do that versus our crew.”

Williams has seen an ideal blend of listening and leaping in Odunze’s approach.

“Why would you want to necessarily wait?” Williams said. “You can grow throughout... but he also understands that the time is now.”

Odunze plans to spend part of his month off training at Halas Hall because he wants to make good use of the resources available to him, plus, “It’s Free.99, so that’s the best price.” He’ll also be back in his hometown of Las Vegas, where he’ll have his parents and friends calling out Bears plays to test his route running.

“Mom is gonna have to go to work,” Odunze laughed. “She’s gonna have to be out there in that 115 degrees. She already knows that. She’ll be out there.”

Whatever works best for him. Mom sounds like a good coach.

There’s little doubt about Odunze’s athletic ability after watching him shred college football, and if he tears into the playbook this summer, too, the Bears won’t be waiting on him long.

