Bears eye reunion with TE Marcedes Lewis

Marcedes Lewis is looking to continue his impossibly long NFL career with the Bears.

The tight end told Fox Sports on Sunday that he planned to fly to Halas Hall on Monday with the intent of signing a deal to return to the Bears.

Lewis would slot in as the team’s third tight end behind Cole Kmet and Gerald Everett — but by far the best blocker of the three. His 73.7 run blocking grade from Pro Football Focus ranked fifth among tight ends last year.

Lewis, who turned 40 on May 19, set the NFL record for seasons played by a tight end when he played his 18th — and first with the Bears — last year.

He caught four passes for 29 yards and a touchdown and appeared in all 17 games.

If they sign him, the Bears hope to lean on his experience as they develop rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.