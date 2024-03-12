The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Bears agree to sign TE Gerald Everett to a two-year deal

He’ll give the Bears their most productive No. 2 tight end in years. Everett has had between 30 and 50 catches and 400 and 560 receiving yards in every season since 2018.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Then-Seahawks tight end Gerald Everett catches the ball in front of the Bears' Eddie Jackson in 2021.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Bears agreed to sign a backup tight end with experience in new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s system: the Chargers' Gerald Everett. He'll get a two-year, $12 million deal with $6.1 million guaranteed, a source confirmed.

Everett, who turns 30 in June, played under Waldron when he was a Rams assistant and the last three years alongside new Chargers receivers coach Chris Beatty.

The Bears got little pass-catching production from backup tight ends Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis, who combined for only 15 catches and 141 receiving yards. Starter Cole Kmet had the best season of his career.

The Rams picked Everett in the second round of the 2017 draft. He followed Waldron to the Seahawks in 2021 before signing with the Chargers two years ago.

