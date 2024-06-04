Cole Kmet bullish on Shane Waldron's offense

Though rookie quarterback Caleb Williams is the focus of any Bears practice, offensive coordinator Shane Waldron arguably has the most pressure on him.

Every player is learning Waldron’s offense, not just Williams. And with expectations high for the Bears in 2024, it’s on Waldron to have the offense working efficiently almost from the start.

It’s early. But so far, so good, tight end Cole Kmet said.

“I think he’s a great teacher — just the way he installs, it’s clear and concise,” said Kmet, who previously played in offenses designed by Matt Nagy and Luke Getsy. “There’s not a lot of gray area with things and he wants things a certain way and wants it done a certain way.

“I think guys have been really receptive to that and I think so far we’ve got some things to clean up, but execution of the offense is pretty clean for it being the first time in Shane’s offense this offseason.”

That Waldron runs a west coast offensive scheme, as Getsy did, makes the transition easier.

“I’d say 70 percent of the league is running [west coast]. It’s how you call it and how you go about installing it,” Kmet said. “Obviously Shane has his own tweaks on things. In terms of overarching theme of the offense and concepts, there’s very similar things to it.”

Tempers flare

The Bears’ defense was chirping again in practice. Tuesday, with one notable altercation and scrum after an incomplete pass in the two-minute drill.

Asked about the “dust-up” after practice, Eberflus said, “That’s what you call a fight? Dust-up?”

Well, no punches appeared to be thrown.

“Yeah, that’s what my dad would say — ‘A lot of talk and no action,’” Eberflus said. “That happens, because we’re not in full pads, and people do certain things and hands to the face or yank a guy and guys get upset about that.

“We’ve got to be better that way. I’ve been talking to the o-line and d-line — it’s really that group. Those guys have done a really good job of taking care of each other for the most part.”

Full attendance

After several players did not attend voluntary OTA practices, the Bears had full attendance for the mandatory mini-camp. Defensive end Montez Sweat and guard Nate Davis did not participate in team drills. Veteran Matt Pryor replaced Davis.

Hall of Fame presenters

Bears Hall of Fame kick returner Devin Hester will be introduced by his mother, Juanita Brown, at the enshrinement ceremony on Aug. 3 at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Former Bears defensive tackle Steve McMichael will be presented by Jarrett Payton, the son of Bears Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton. Jarrett also presented his father at the Hall of Fame ceremonies in 1993.

Former Bears defensive end Julius Peppers will be presented by Carl Cary, a longtime friend, mentor and agent.

The other Hall of Fame enshrinees are Dwight Freeney (presented by Colts owner and Lincolnwood native Jim Irsay), Randy Gradishar (former Broncos teammate Tom Jackson), Andre Johnson (former Texans coach Gary Kubiak) and Patrick Willis (his sister, Ernicka Willis).

Austin Booker’s ‘Big Brother’

Defensive end Montez Sweat has taken a “big brother” mentor role with rookie edge rusher Austin Booker, the fifth-round pick from Kansas — just as former Commanders defensive end Ryan Kerrigan mentored Sweat when he was a rookie.

“Oh man, I’m excited about him,” Sweat said when asked about Booker. “He’s got the whole make-up — from the frame to the pass-rush ability. He’s gonna be a great player.”

