Friday, January 12, 2024
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson earns second-team AP All-Pro honors

When Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was denied his trade request Nov. 1, he set his sights on another goal this season: to be an All-Pro.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was named second-team AP All-Pro.

When Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson made the Pro Bowl earlier this month, he pointed to All-Pro honors as the real prize.

“One just outweighs the other one, but I mean, both of them are still prestigious awards,” he said. ”As far as All-Pro goes, that’s the one I want. I want more.”

Friday, he fell short of first team when the Associated Press released their All-Pro team. He was on their second team, along the 49ers’ Charvarius Ward.

The Cowboys’ DaRon Bland and the Jets’ Sauce Gardner were named to the first team.

Johnson pointed to his goal of All-Pro honors after the Bears refused his trade request Nov. 1. The Bears are expected to keep him next year, either via the franchise tag or a contract extension.

“I dreamed as a kid to be an All-Pro,” Johnson said in November. “I play this game, I train, I put myself through hell during the offseason to be an All-Pro.”

