Bears to meet with ex-Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry

As the Bears work toward reconfiguring their coaching staff, a source said they plan to interview former Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry.

Barry, 53, was Green Bay’s defensive coordinator the last three seasons before the Packers fired him Wednesday. He also was the Commanders’ coordinator in 2015 and ’16 and the Lions’ coordinator in 2007 and ’08.

He has been in the NFL 22 seasons, but has no work experience with Bears coach Matt Eberflus. Eberflus stepped in as defensive coordinator this season when Alan Williams resigned in September and has not said whether he will retain play-calling duties.

Continuity would make sense for the Bears because their defense surged toward the top of the NFL in the second half, so linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi remains an obvious candidate for the job. He and Eberflus have worked together nine seasons.

Promoting Borgonzi also likely would mean the rest of the defensive staff, which Eberflus hired, would remain intact.

Much of Barry’s work as an assistant has been as linebackers coach, so it’s possible the Bears are evaluating him for that position.

While Barry was under criticism in Green Bay, he steered the Packers to 10th in scoring defense this season. They held the Bears to 29 points over their two games. ESPN reported Wednesday that the Packers were considering keeping Barry on staff in a different role.

The Lions allowed the most points in the league when he was their coordinator, but his other defenses finished 19th or better.