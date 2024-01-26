The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 26, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Bears to meet with ex-Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry

The Packers, who were 10th in scoring defense this season, fired Barry this week.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears to meet with ex-Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry
Joe Barry

Joe Barry was the Packers’ defensive coordinator the last three seasons before they fired him Wednesday.

Abbie Parr/AP

As the Bears work toward reconfiguring their coaching staff, a source said they plan to interview former Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry.

Barry, 53, was Green Bay’s defensive coordinator the last three seasons before the Packers fired him Wednesday. He also was the Commanders’ coordinator in 2015 and ’16 and the Lions’ coordinator in 2007 and ’08.

He has been in the NFL 22 seasons, but has no work experience with Bears coach Matt Eberflus. Eberflus stepped in as defensive coordinator this season when Alan Williams resigned in September and has not said whether he will retain play-calling duties.

Continuity would make sense for the Bears because their defense surged toward the top of the NFL in the second half, so linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi remains an obvious candidate for the job. He and Eberflus have worked together nine seasons.

Promoting Borgonzi also likely would mean the rest of the defensive staff, which Eberflus hired, would remain intact.

Much of Barry’s work as an assistant has been as linebackers coach, so it’s possible the Bears are evaluating him for that position.

While Barry was under criticism in Green Bay, he steered the Packers to 10th in scoring defense this season. They held the Bears to 29 points over their two games. ESPN reported Wednesday that the Packers were considering keeping Barry on staff in a different role.

The Lions allowed the most points in the league when he was their coordinator, but his other defenses finished 19th or better.

Related

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears expected to hire QBs coach Kerry Joseph
Mini Mock Draft: Bears have compelling options picking first, ninth
So long to Brewster, my column-writing buddy
Bears have offensive coordinator in Shane Waldron but still need defensive coordinator
Ex-Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to interview with Raiders — a potential landing spot for Justin Fields
Bears name Shane Waldron offensive coordinator
The Latest
Kerry Joseph was a standout quarterback in the Canadian Football League.
Bears
Bears expected to hire QBs coach Kerry Joseph
Joseph worked with new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron the last three years in Seattle, the first as the assistant receivers coach and the last two as the assistant quarterbacks coach.
By Patrick Finley
 
Benet’s Daniel Pauliukonis (24) shoots against Thornton.
High School Basketball
Weekend Forecast: Previewing and predicting the top high school basketball games
A look at some of this weekend’s biggest games.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Harry Connick Sr. in 2001. Connick won reelection four times as New Orleans district attorney by building cross-racial support in a city where almost 70% of the electorate were African American.
Entertainment and Culture
Harry Connick Sr., longtime New Orleans district attorney and singer’s dad, dies at 97
Harry Connick Sr. unseated Jim Garrison in 1973 to become district attorney and served until 2003. He was later dogged by allegations that his office withheld evidence that would have helped defendants.
By Associated Press
 
Skinless chicken breast packs a whopping 31 grams of protein per 100 grams of meat.
Eat Well
Amp up the protein in your diet by adding chicken
To get enough protein, there are many natural and synthetic options available.
By Daryl Austin | USA Today
 
Chicago police tape around a crime scene.
Crime
Man fatally shot in West Englewood
The man was found outside in the 5900 block of South Ada Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 