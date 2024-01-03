The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Bears Sports Columnists

What do Justin Fields’ doubters want to see from him Sunday against the Packers?

For starters, a standout fourth quarter.

By  Rick Morrissey
   
SHARE What do Justin Fields’ doubters want to see from him Sunday against the Packers?
Justin Fields throwing a pass in the Bears’ victory over the Falcons on Sunday.

Justin Fields throws a pass in the Bears’ victory over the Falcons on Sunday.

Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Let’s pretend that Bears general manager Ryan Poles has just announced that Justin Fields is the quarterback to lead the franchise to a Super Bowl title. That he’s all in on the kid and that he’s willing to devote the considerable amount of team money that will come with such a decision.

Plenty of people will applaud the decision. Some in that group will give Poles a standing ovation, and some will fall to their knees while weeping tears of joy.

The other side, ranging from the agnostics about the quarterback to those who say there can’t be a God if Fields is the Bears’ starter going forward, will repair to their darkened rooms and wonder what they did to deserve such a fate.

This column is for the latter faction, to which I belong.

What would make us feel better about Fields?

The Bears play the Packers on Sunday, and there are several things he can do at Lambeau Field to make a long-term future with him seem more palatable.

Let’s start with the most important one: winning. Not just any kind of winning. This version is one in which the Bears win because of him in the fourth quarter. It’s no secret that much of Fields’ best work has come early in games and that he struggles in the fourth quarter. His passer rating in the first quarter this season, when many of the plays are scripted, is 111.4. In the fourth, it’s 52.0.

In three seasons and 37 starts, he’s credited with only two fourth-quarter comebacks, including the Bears’ 12-10 victory over the Vikings this season. Part of that has to do with playing for bad to average teams, but still. Somewhere in there, you’d think we’d find more evidence of a clutch player. Sunday would be a great time for that guy to show himself.

Not all games are created equal. The Packers, the Bears’ main rival, are playing for a postseason spot. The Bears aren’t. They’re hoping to mimic the Lions, whose victory over Green Bay in the final game last season knocked the Pack out of the playoffs. Detroit used that as a springboard to win the NFC North this year. So Sunday’s game is bigger than the typical Bears-Packers Armageddon.

Fields’ leading the Bears to a victory in dramatic fashion would help those of us struggling with the idea of him as the franchise’s long-term quarterback and the idea of the massive contract that eventually will go with that. But we wouldn’t say no to other signs and wonders Sunday.

I’d like to see him stand in the pocket, look at the middle of the field and throw the ball between defenders and into the hands of receivers. Not to wide-open receivers or to receivers who are asked to beat an opponent to a jump ball. 

The kind of throw I’m describing here is the throw that big-time quarterbacks – or young quarterbacks trending in that direction – make. If I were Poles, I certainly would have wanted to see that out of Fields before I made the decision that likely will define his stay as a GM in Chicago.

My guess is that offensive coordinator Luke Getsy doesn’t call those plays for a reason – because Fields can’t be trusted to make the throws. And, yes, before you set a decibel record for booing, most of us can agree that Getsy’s work hasn’t been acceptable. 

Sunday would be a nice time for Fields to show some improved accuracy. His 61.0 completion percentage ranks 29th among quarterbacks who have thrown at least 200 passes this season. Not nearly good enough. If we’re in the business of trying to sway Fields doubters (you know who I am), let’s ask him to complete 20 of 30 passes for 250-plus yards and a couple touchdowns against the Packers. No interceptions or fumbles would be nice, too.

We ask so much because we give so much.

You might have heard that the Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft. Two quarterbacks could go 1-2 – USC’s Caleb Williams and North Carolina’s Drake Maye. You might have heard that, too. It’s a great place to be for a team looking to change its fortunes, but it’s also a decision that can haunt a franchise for years to come.

In our pretend scenario, Poles has decided to stick with Fields. He can use the top pick on someone like Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. or he can trade it to get more draft picks and, theoretically, more talent.

I, and others, might feel a little better if Fields shows a few things Sunday that warrant such confidence in him. Are a few pinpoint passes on the final possession to beat the Packers asking too much? Let’s find out. 

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Improving Justin Fields still chasing Packers’ Jordan Love
Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Bears TE Cole Kmet, CB Jaylon Johnson miss practice Wednesday
1st-and-10: Justin Fields raises the stakes for Ryan Poles, No. 1 pick
NFL power rankings: Bears climb to highest point this season
If Bears coach Matt Eberflus stays, he must get it right on Justin Fields, Luke Getsy
The Latest
Former Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan
Michael Madigan
Judge delays corruption trial of Michael Madigan while Supreme Court considers case out of Indiana
Michael Madigan is among a handful of public corruption defendants in Chicago who asked that their cases be put on hold while the Supreme Court considers the corruption conviction of James Snyder, a former mayor of Portage, Indiana.
By Jon Seidel
 
File photo
Crime
9-month-old boy in serious-to-critical condition after being shot during Cicero double homicide
The 9-month-old appeared in good condition at the scene of the shooting but a relative later brought the baby to a hospital, according to Cicero officials and family members.
By Sophie Sherry and Rosemary Sobol
 
Salvation Army workers give a homeless man some supplies, including blankets and hand warmers.
Letters to the Editor
Bring Chicago Home real estate transfer tax would cost renters a lot
It would not make housing more affordable or more available, the president of a property management company writes. And it would not improve the quality of housing.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Jaycob Megna, seen here in 2019 on the Ducks, joined the Blackhawks on Wednesday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks claim defenseman Jaycob Megna off waivers from Kraken
The 31-year-old adds some depth to the Hawks’ defense but doesn’t help their lack of forward depth in the wake of a rash of injuries.
By Ben Pope
 
Justin Fields and Jordan Love
Bears
Improving Justin Fields still chasing Packers’ Jordan Love
The Bears QB has taken big steps since returning from a four-game absence with a thumb injury — including 268 yards and a touchdown vs. the Falcons last week. But Love has taken giant leaps since his mid-season slump, with 16 touchdowns and one interception in his last seven games.
By Mark Potash
 