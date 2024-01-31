The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Former Bears OC Luke Getsy getting more interviews

Getsy’s landing spot in 2024, if he finds one, could carry particular relevance if the Bears decide to trade quarterback Justin Fields so they can select quarterback Caleb Williams first in the April draft

By  Patrick Finley
   
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was fired after two years.

One day after interviewing with the Patriots, former Bears offensive coordinator is having his second conversation with the Saints about calling their offense, NFL Network said Wednesday.

The Saints, who fired Pete Carmichael earlier this month, are one of three teams known to have spoken with Getsy this offseason. He’s discussed the Raiders’ offensive coordinator job, too.

The rest of the league doesn’t seem to blame Getsy for the Bears’ offensive problems the past few year, then. The Bears finished 18th in points and 20th in yards in 2023 and 23rd and 28th, respectively, in 2022.

Getsy’s landing spot in 2024, if he finds one, could carry particular relevance if the Bears decide to trade quarterback Justin Fields so they can select quarterback Caleb Williams first in the April draft. None of the three teams interested in Getsy has a long-term solution at quarterback. The Saints seem stuck with Derek Carr, though — it would cost them $52.8 million in dead cap room to cut him this year and $35.7 million to keep him.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus decided to fire Getsy and half the team’s offensive position coaches in the week following the end of the regular season. He’s since hired Shane Waldron to run the offense. The former Seahawks offensive coordinator filled out his staff Tuesday, adding the final three assistants, including former Panthers coordinator Thomas Brown as pass game coordinator; Chad Morton as running backs coach; and Chris Beatty as receivers coach. The Bears retained offensive line coach Chris Morgan and tight ends coach Jim Dray, and last week chose Kerry Joseph to coach quarterbacks.

