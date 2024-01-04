The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 4, 2024
Bears injury report: RB Khalil Herbert has back issue

Add another starter to the Bears injury report: running back Khalil Herbert, who was limited Thursday with a back injury.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Bears running back Khalil Herbert runs against the Falcons on Sunday.

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Three days before the Packers game, tight end Cole Kmet was upgraded to limited with a knee injury suffered against the Cardinals. Receiver DJ Moore remains limited with an ankle problem but is likely to play against the Bears’ rivals.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson remains out with a shoulder injury; he was hurt Sunday against the Falcons. Receiver Darnell Mooney remains in concussion protocol.

Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent remains out with an illness, and long snapper Patrick Scales is out with a foot injury. The Bears signed long snapper Matt Overton to the practice squad Wednesday.

Tight end Marcedes Lewis, who is 39, took his typical veteran rest day Thursday.

The Bears travel to Lambeau Field on Sunday to face their rivals. The Packers need to beat them to reach the playoffs.

