Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Bears TE Cole Kmet, CB Jaylon Johnson to miss practice Wednesday

By  Patrick Finley
   
Bears receiver Darnell Mooney missed Sunday’s game because of a concussion.

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Bears tight end Cole Kmet and cornerback Jaylon Johnson will not practice Wednesday as they deal with a knee injury and shoulder problem, respectively.

“They just need another day with the trainers to get ready,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “We’ll see where it is. It’s looking positive.”

Johnson was injured in Sunday’s 37-17 win against the Falcons. Kmet was limited in the game after hurting his knee the week before. The Bears have said they don’t plan to make anyone a healthy scratch against the rival Packers on Sunday.

Receiver Darnell Mooney remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol after missing Sunday’s game. He was put into the protocol when he reported symptoms to Bears staffers on Christmas morning, one day after the Bears beat the Cardinals.

Long snapper Patrick Scales, who has played 119 games for the Bears since 2015, reported a foot injury to the Bears on Monday. The team is signing snapper Matt Overton to the practice squad in a move that Eberflus described as “precautionary.” Overton played from 2012-22, most recently with the Cowboys.

