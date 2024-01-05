Darnell Mooney out, Jaylon Johnson doubtful vs. Packers

Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney was ruled out of Sunday’s season-finale against the Packers because of a concussion. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) is doubtful.

Wide receiver DJ Moore, who was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, had full participation Friday and has no game-status designation, so he is expected to play against the Packers.

It’s the second consecutive game Mooney will miss because of the injury he suffered against the Cardinals on Dec. 24. It marks the end of a disappointing 2023 season for Mooney — and perhaps his four-year Bears career. Mooney, who was expected to flourish with the acquisition of wide receiver DJ Moore, instead withered — just 31 receptions for 414 yards and one touchdown (a 20-yard reception against the Packers in Week 1).

Cornerback Kyler Gordoon (calf), tight end Cole Kmet (knee), running back Khalil Herbert (back), center Lucas Patrick (calf) and long-snapper Patrick Scales (foot) are questionable. Gordon was a late addition to the injury Friday.

Kmet was questionable for last week’s game against the Falcons and was active, but played only 13 snaps and had no targets or receptions.