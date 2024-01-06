Bears’ defense gets to make a final statement vs. Packers

Even after the bravado of early training camp had diminished amid injuries and absences, the Bears’ defense was ready to take on the world in the season opener against the Packers on Sept. 10. The suggestion of concern about chemistry issues was met with defiance.

“None. None,” defensive coordinator Alan Williams said at the time, “and here’s why: They’ve been developing, they’ve been forming. They’ve been intentional about their chemistry all the way through. So even though those guys have not been up and they’ve not been on the field together, in the classroom, through walkthroughs, off the field, in the weight room, in the locker room, they’re intentional about forming those bonds … about developing the defense.”

Three days later, the defense laid an egg in a 38-10 loss to the Packers. Before fans could barely enjoy the moment of seeing a Bears defense face a Packers offense without Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, Jordan Love was already looking like his predecessor on a good day.

Love went 15-for-27 for 245 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions for a 123.2 passer rating as the Packers scored 31 points against a Bears defense that was put in its place. Not only was Love making just his second NFL start, but his receiving corps was almost as inexperienced as he was: Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure, rookie Jayden Reed and rookie tight end Luke Musgrave combined for 11 receptions for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Ouch.

The defense, humbled on that day, has not forgotten that pain or that ignominy from that opening loss to the Packers that led to an 0-4 start, with the Bears ranked 31st in the NFL in points allowed, 28th in yards allowed and last in sacks and opponent third-down conversions.

“We were just getting our feet wet,” said second-year safety Jaquan Brisker, who did not play a single snap in the preseason heading into that opener. “We didn’t have too many snaps together. We didn’t have any chemistry at all. The energy, the passion wasn’t there for the rest of the team. We all came together eventually, and we definitely look like a different team. So it looks better than Week 1.”

Indeed it does. The Bears’ defense has made huge strides since Matt Eberflus replaced Williams as defensive coordinator and play-caller, following Williams’ resignation for a personal-conduct issue. With the addition of defensive end Montez Sweat in Week 9 and the return of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, safety Eddie Jackson and cornerback Kyler Gordon from early-season injuries, the defense has been at full strength or one man short through the entire second half of the season.

It’s a testament to the defense’s surge, in fact, that the one loss — defensive end Yannick Ngakoue going on injured reserve with a broken ankle in Week 15 — has been barely a speed bump for Eberflus’ defense. Had it happened in September, it would have been a devastating blow for a defense desperate for pass rush.

Now, even with Johnson doubtful and Gordon questionable for Sunday’s game, this defense is ready to take on the world again. And after the humbling experience against the Packers in Week 1, the finale at Lambeau Field is a perfect opportunity to make a statement.

When rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson is talking about keeping receipts, you know this defense has its swagger back.

“This team is hungry,” Stevenson said. “From everything we went through at the beginning of the year, we took everything on the chin — and we always wrote everything down and we remember everything.

“So just to see that this team has bounced back and we’re still climbing and we’re still not worrying about the past and looking toward the future, it’s a great feeling. And we’re just ready for this next game and ready for next season.”

