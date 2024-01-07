3 takeaways from Bears’ 17-9 loss to Packers as focus shifts to president Kevin Warren

The story changes every year, but the ending stays the same. The Bears didn’t have nearly enough offensive firepower Sunday against the Packers and lost 17-9 as their archrival marched to a playoff berth and they trudged back to Halas Hall with a losing record.

Rinse, repeat, another defeat.

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

Warren’s reckoning

Amid revolving general managers, coaches and quarterbacks, the Bears have had one winning season in the last 11. They finished last in the NFC North for the sixth time in 10 seasons. Team president Kevin Warren was hired to do more than build a stadium. Fixing the football team needs to be his top priority.

Stroud looms large

Imagine this Bears team, with a very good defense, but with quarterback C.J. Stroud, who could’ve been theirs in the draft last year. Stroud landed with the Texans, who were probably behind the Bears in their rebuild going into this season, and racked up 273.9 yards passing per game, threw 23 touchdown passes against five interceptions and had a 100.8 passer rating.

Much improvement needed

The Bears are very much still under construction. While some parts look finished, like the secondary, this game and others showed they still need help at wide receiver, defensive line and offensive line. They’ve got plenty of draft capital and salary-cap space, but plenty to fix.

