The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 7, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Luke Getsy’s offense falls flat in dreary Bears finale

A week after 37 points against the Falcons presented Getsy’s best argument to return as offensive coordinator, a feeble performance against the Packers — no touchdowns and three field goals in a 17-9 loss — turned the flame on Getsy’s hot seat back to high broil.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Luke Getsy’s offense falls flat in dreary Bears finale
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

Justin Fields (1) completed 11 of 14 passes for 148 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions for a 97.9 passer rating in a 17-9 loss to the Packers on. Sunday. He was sacked five times.

Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Bears were muddling through a dreary game late in the third quarter against the Packers at Lambeau Field — but still trailing only 14-6 — when the defense made a play that should have provided a spark. 

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson forced a Jordan Love fumble and safety Jaquan Brisker recovered to give the Bears possession at their 42. Seven plays later, the Bears settled for Cairo Santos’ 35-yard field goal with 13:03 left in the fourth quarter after Justin Fields’ pass to tight end Cole Kmet that looked like a touchdown but nearly was intercepted by Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine. Typifying the Bears plight, the touchdown would have been nullified by a holding penalty on rookie right tackle Darnell Wright. 

It was a missed opportunity that all but told the story of the Bears’ offense in coordinator Luke Getsy’s second season. 

“I thought we should have taken a shot,” wide receiver DJ Moore said. “We should have taken shots downfield after that [takeaway] happened and showed them that we’re here to play. But you come out with points, it’s always a blessing.” 

Unfortunately, coming out with three points was all the Bears’ offense could do. A week after 37 points against the Falcons’ top-10 defense presented Getsy’s best argument to return, a feeble performance against the Packers — no touchdowns and three field goals in a 17-9 loss — turned the flame on Getsy’s hot seat back to high broil. 

The Bears improved from 28th to 17th in the NFL in total yards and from 23rd to 16th in points in Getsy’s second season. But the loss to the Packers painted a picture that likely will be considered the truer state of the Bears’ offense. 

The Bears gained 192 yards and scored nine points against a Packers defense that allowed 394 yards and 30 points to the Panthers two weeks ago and 452 yards and 34 points to the Buccaneers three weeks ago. 

A week after Fields passed for 268 yards against the Falcons, he had 148 passing yards against the Packers. The Bears were 0 for 2 in scoring touchdowns in the red zone and 3 for 11 on third-down conversions. 

Moore believes the Bears have what it takes to reach the next level. Asked his level of belief in Getsy, Moore said, “I think it’s fine. It just comes down to us being explosive on the offensive side. We’ve got our quarterback to do it. Everything else, just need to call the plays that put us in position to have explosives down the field or catch-and-run like we did [Sunday]. We just gotta be an explosive team and not a team that’s just behind the sticks.” 

Of course, Getsy is the one to put the players in a position to have explosives down the field, but Moore was careful not to point the finger at Getsy, preferring to put the onus on the players.

“It really doesn’t matter who’s calling the plays,” he said. “We’ve just got to be explosive and do what we do as players.” 

Fields, who also might not be back, is a believer in Getsy. “His work ethic,” Fields said when asked what gives him the most belief in Getsy. “We improved as a team. The coaches also improved. Nobody is perfect. We’ve all gotten better. He’s good at adjusting. 

“If the players talk to him, he’s going to listen to what we have to say and he’s going to do what’s best for the team. That’s one thing about Luke — he’s an open book, an open mind. You can sit down with him and have a conversation with him and he’ll listen and really take it to heart.” 

Those are all good qualities, and Getsy has done good work. But with so much at stake and the opportunity so great, the Bears need more than good. They need better. 

Next Up In Chicago Bears
QB Justin Fields says provisional goodbye to fans as Bears weigh options with No. 1 pick
3 takeaways from Bears’ 17-9 loss to Packers as focus shifts to president Kevin Warren
Bears’ 2024 opponents are set
Bears QB Justin Fields on Packers S Jonathan Owens’ hit that forced him out: ‘Y’all see it’
Bears will pick 1st and 9th in NFL draft
Justin Fields vs. Jordan Love for the next 10 years? It’s not even close.
The Latest
merlin_118167834.jpg
Weather
Chicagoland can expected more snow Monday night
The National Weather Service expects snow to arrive late Monday and continue through the Tuesday morning commute. One to 3 inches of snow is expected.
By Violet Miller
 
A photo of Justin Fields walking off the field after the Packers game.
Bears
QB Justin Fields says provisional goodbye to fans as Bears weigh options with No. 1 pick
“I gave it my all. Whether [I’m] here or not, I have no regrets,” Fields said of the uncertainty.
By Jason Lieser
 
Kenwood’s Calvin Robins (0) reacts during the game against Warren at Young.
High School Basketball
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Jan. 7, 2024
Curie holds on to the top spot. Lincoln-Way East and Glenbrook South both return to the rankings.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Host Jo Koy tell jokes to open the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night.
Movies and TV
Golden Globes honor worthy winners on a lousy broadcast
With trophies for ‘Beef’ and ‘The Bear’ stars, Robert Downey Jr. and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, voters make great choices, which is more than flailing host Jo Koy can say.
By Richard Roeper
 
A photo of Kevin Warren watching the Bears.
Bears
3 takeaways from Bears’ 17-9 loss to Packers as focus shifts to president Kevin Warren
Plus, a look at the quarterback position and what else needs fixing in a crucial offseason for GM Ryan Poles.
By Jason Lieser
 