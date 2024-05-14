The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
In trial over cancer claims, pharma executive questioned about proper storage, handling of Zantac

The plantiff’s attorney argues that Zantac degraded into cancer-causing NDMA when exposed to hot and humid conditions. A drug company executive testified that refrigeration was never required in any stage of Zantac production, transport, sale.

By  Kaitlin Washburn, GA Reporter
   
An 89-year-old suburban Chicago woman is suing the drugmakers behind Zantac, a popular heartburn drug that she claims caused her colon cancer.

The attorneys representing a woman suing the drug makers behind Zantac continued to make the case Tuesday that the drug degraded into a cancer-causing substance when exposed to high temperatures and humidity.

Angela Valadez, an 89-year-old woman from Brookfield, alleges that Zantac caused her colon cancer. She’s suing the pharmaceutical companies GSK and Boehringer Ingelheim, which once manufactured and sold the drug.

Her suit claims the active ingredient in Zantac, called ranitidine, turns into the cancer-causing substance NDMA. It’s the first of thousands of similar suits to make it to a jury trial.

Mikal Watts questioned Maureen Oakes, an executive with Boehringer Ingelheim, in a Cook County courtroom. Oakes has worked for the company for nearly 30 years in a variety of roles, mostly focused on drug surveillance and regulatory processes.

Throughout the trial, Watts has argued that Zantac degraded into NDMA when it was exposed to hot and humid conditions. In order to keep it safe, the drug should have been constantly refrigerated, both in storage and in transportation, he says.

Watts’ questioning on Tuesday largely focused on how Boehringer Ingelheim managed the transportation and storage when it manufactured and sold the over-the-counter version of Zantac, which Valadez took daily for nearly 20 years. The company owned the drug from 2006 to 2017.

He focused on the warehouses where the drug was stored in Spain off the Mediterranean Sea, emphasizing the hot and humid conditions of the area.

He asked Oakes if Boehringer Ingelheim ever required the drug to be refrigerated, including in the warehouses where it was stored, the ships and trucks it was shipped on and in the pharmacies where it was sold.

Oakes repeatedly maintained that refrigeration was not necessary to keep the drug safe. The company therefore never required or recommended the drug to be refrigerated during storage and transportation or when it was sold in pharmacies and kept in customers’ homes.

He also asked whether Boehringer Ingelheim ever changed the color of Zantac to mask discoloration. Oakes said the company would have never done that. Watts asked whether it would be wrong for a major pharmaceutical company to change the color of Zantac to mask discoloration. Oakes did not directly answer the question.

Defense attorneys for Boehringer Ingelheim and GSK declined to question Oakes.

The plaintiff’s lawyers are nearing the end of their case this week. The defense attorneys representing the two companies will soon present their case to the jury of three men and nine women.

