Saturday, February 10, 2024
Ex-Bears WR Brandon Marshall calls Jay Cutler “worst QB I played with,’ sideswipes Kyle Orton, too

Never afraid to let it fly, Marshall slammed Cutler for falling so far short of his potential.

By  Jason Lieser
   
LAS VEGAS — Former Bears wide receiver Brandon Marshall torched Jay Cutler as “the worst quarterback that I played with” in an appearance with Cam Newton on a Hot Ones video released Friday.

Marshall was asked about being quoted saying Kyle Orton was the best quarterback he had in his 13-year career and quickly retracted that and said Ryan Fitzpatrick instead. On the follow-up question of who was the worst, he ripped into Cutler.

“The worst quarterback that I played with — and listen, just understand that there was so much potential — was Jay Cutler,” Marshall said. “Like, Jay Cutler should’ve won a Super Bowl. Jay Cutler had everything that it took to be one of the most legendary quarterbacks. And so I would say Jay Cutler because he didn’t reach half of his potential.”

The closest the Bears got to the Super Bowl in Cutler’s eight seasons was in 2010, when they reached the NFC Championship Game and lost to the Packers.

Marshall played for the Bears from 2012 through ’14, all with Cutler, and caught 279 passes for 3,524 yards and 31 touchdowns. He still ranks in top 13 in franchise history in all three of those categories despite such a short time with the team.

The Bears went 23-25 over those three seasons and missed the playoffs each time.

Cutler left the Bears as their all-time leader in completions (2,020), yards (23,443) and touchdown passes (1534). The Bears went 51-51 in his starts.

Marshall, now 39, reacted with surprise when told that he called Orton his best quarterback from their one season together with the Broncos in 2009.

“Wow, I said that?” Marshall said. “I love you Kyle, but no. I was trying to get that contract. The best quarterback I had — I had 17 of them in 13 years in the NFL on six different teams — was Ryan Fitzpatrick. Ryan Fitzpatrick was that guy.”

Marshall made the Pro Bowl six times in 13 seasons and finished his career with the Seahawks in 2018. He caught 970 passes (16th all-time) for 12,351 yards (24th) and 83 touchdowns receptions (26th). He was a semifinalist for the Hall of Fame class this year, but did not advance to make the 15 finalists.

