Super Bowl LVII halftime: 49ers contain Patrick Mahomes, lead Chiefs 10-3

LAS VEGAS — The 49ers have managed two-time champion Patrick Mahomes well so far and lead the Chiefs 10-3 at halftime of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium.

The 49ers scored on a 55-yard field goal by Jake Moody, the longest in Super Bowl history, and an incredible play by running back Christian McCaffrey on a 21-yard catch from wide receiver Jauan Jennings on a trick play. Both plays were in the second quarter after a scoreless first.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has completed 10 of 15 passes for 123 yards for a 91.8 passer rating. Mahomes is 11 for 13 for 123 yards and a 106.1 rating.

The Chiefs got their first points on Harrison Butker’s 28-yard field goal with 20 seconds left in the half.

Both teams have thrown away scoring chances with fumbles.

The 49ers drove to the Chiefs’ 27-yard line on their opening possession before McCaffrey lost the ball and Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis recovered it.

In the second quarter, after Mahomes hit Mecole Hardman for a 52-yard pass to the 49ers’ 9-yard line, running back Isaiah Pacheco lost a fumble on the next play and 49ers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave recovered.

The Chiefs will get the ball to begin the second half.

