Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Bears season-ticket prices going up for 2024

The increases will average 8%, with a range of 6.2% to 11.3%, president Kevin Warren said in a letter to season-ticket holders.

By  Mark Potash
   
Chicago Bears cheer at Soldier Field.

The Bears will play eight regular season games at Soldier Field and one home game in London in the 2024 regular season.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears are raising season-ticket prices an average of 8% for the 2024 season, team president Kevin Warren said in a letter to season-ticket holders.

The increases will range from 6.2% to 11.3%. But season-ticket holders “will continue to receive savings over single-game ticket prices and incur no ticket fees,” Warren said in the letter. The deadline for renewing season-ticket packages is March 22.

The Bears will play eight home games at Soldier Field in the 2024 season (plus one preseason home game). They also will play one “home” game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London as part of the NFL’s International Series. Season-ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets and travel packages for the London game, Warren said. The opponent and date of the London game will be announced in April.

The Bears’ home opponents this season will be the Packers, Lions, Vikings, Panthers, Rams, Jaguars, Titans and Patriots. The Bears road opponents will be the Packers, Lions, Vikings, Cardinals, 49ers, Commanders, Texans and Colts.

The Bears finished 7-10 last season, but were 5-3 in their final eight games, and have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft, plus the No. 9 overall pick.

“I am encouraged by the championship mindset of our coaches, our roster and our culture, and the decisions we are making in the offseason will put us on a track of excellence and championships,” Warren said in the letter.

